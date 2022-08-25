Search icon
How to order food in train via WhatsApp, step-by-step guide to use IRCTC’s Zoop food delivery

An accessible WhatsApp chatbot makes it possible to order food from Zoop. Here are three simple instructions on how to use it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited and Zoop, the IRCTC food delivery on trains, have collaborated to offer users WhatsApp chatbot service which will let users order food right to their train seat using just their PNR number when travelling, with real-time order tracking, feedback, and support.
 
“The problem of lack of access to quality food in trains is something we wanted to resolve. The WhatsApp chatbot solution, powered by Haptik, is one of the most sophisticated. It is an ideal self-service solution for all railway passengers. We’re excited to see how people respond to this innovation. Zoop is transforming food delivery in trains, and with Haptik’s technological support, this partnership is set for success,” said Puneet Sharma, Founder, Zoopindia.com.
 
The WhatsApp chatbot platform assists users in resolving network connectivity issues and expanding the availability of wholesome food when travelling by train. Zoop is available on WhatsApp chat +91 7042062070.
 
Steps to use the Zoop Food Deivery Service app:
  1. Drop Zoop a text on the above mentioned number. For easy interactions later, save the number on your phone and order while travelling.
  2. Share your details such as PNR number and select an upcoming station at which you’d like to order food.
  3. Order your food and make the payment. You can track the order after.
 
