How to order food in train via WhatsApp, step-by-step guide to use IRCTC’s Zoop food delivery

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited and Zoop, the IRCTC food delivery on trains, have collaborated to offer users WhatsApp chatbot service which will let users order food right to their train seat using just their PNR number when travelling, with real-time order tracking, feedback, and support.

“The problem of lack of access to quality food in trains is something we wanted to resolve. The WhatsApp chatbot solution, powered by Haptik, is one of the most sophisticated. It is an ideal self-service solution for all railway passengers. We’re excited to see how people respond to this innovation. Zoop is transforming food delivery in trains, and with Haptik’s technological support, this partnership is set for success,” said Puneet Sharma, Founder, Zoopindia.com.

The WhatsApp chatbot platform assists users in resolving network connectivity issues and expanding the availability of wholesome food when travelling by train. Zoop is available on WhatsApp chat +91 7042062070.

Steps to use the Zoop Food Deivery Service app: