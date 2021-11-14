How to lock WhatsApp on iPhone to prevent spying- Check steps here

WhatsApp is a messaging application that most of us rely on for our daily communication, be it work-related, casual, or private in nature. People rely on WhatsApp for communicating with their family and other loved ones, and they often execute private business through chats.

It is fair to believe that for most people, WhatsApp chats and messages contain several private details of our lives that we don’t want to be viewed by any other person. WhatsApp messages often contain private photographs, bank account details, and other messages that are personal in nature.

Though we don’t want our information to be accessed by another person, we often hand our phones to our friends or misplace them in a public place. This can lead to someone else viewing your messages without your permission, which might lead to a leak in your privacy.

If you have an iPhone and want to make sure that these messages don’t fall into the wrong hands, you can simply lock the WhatsApp application on your mobile phone. There are two major methods of locking the WhatsApp icon on your iPhone.

Apple users can lock their iPhone’s WhatsApp application through one of these two methods- Touch ID and Face ID. Users can follow the steps mentioned below to enable or disable these two locks on any of their apps, including WhatsApp.

How to enable Touch ID or Face ID on your iPhone

Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the ‘Settings’ option. Tap Account, and then go to Privacy. Select the Screen Lock option. Enable the ‘Require Touch ID or Face ID’ option in the menu. Choose how long WhatsApp can be in standby mode before requiring Touch ID or Face ID.

If you wish to disable this option anytime in the future, you can simply follow the same steps and go to the Screen Lock option. After this, you can turn off the Require Touch ID or Face ID option on your WhatsApp. You can also use your phone passcode as a lock for your WhatsApp.

Users must note that they will still be able to reply to messages through the notification bar and receive calls through WhatsApp, even if their app is locked with Touch ID or Face ID.