How to install iOS 17 on your Apple iPhone in 10 easy steps

Apple unveiled the iOS 17 operating system for Apple iPhones at the WWDC 2023 and now the developer beta of the software is available for installation. For the iOS 17 developer beta 1, Apple is not charging any fee and you can install it on your eligible iPhone without paying any cost. The new iOS 17 comes with a range of features and security improvements that Apple demonstrated at the WWDC. Although the public version of the iOS 17 will be rolled out after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, you can experience the OS now by installing the beta version. It is worth noting that since it is a beta version, it may have some glitches. To know how to install iOS 17 on your Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

1. Open the Apple Developer website on any device.

2. Sign in with your Apple ID to enroll in the Apple Developer Program.

3. Open the Settings app on your Apple iPhone.

4. Go to the General tab.

5. Open the Software Update tab.

6. Press the Beta Updates tab.

7. From the options, select the iOS 17 Developer Beta.

8. Return to the Software Update page.

9. Install iOS 17 developer beta 1.

10. You will now be able to use iOS 17 on your Apple iPhone.

As mentioned earlier, the iOS 17 is still in beta version and can have lags and bugs due to which you may face some difficulties that is why it is recommended to not install the beta version on your primary device.