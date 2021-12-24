Want to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from specific contacts? Know step-by-step guide here

Privacy is the prime concern of everyone these days. Most of us wish to hide our profile pictures on Whats App from specific contacts and everyone. Here’s how you can maintain your privacy and avoid invasions.

The instant messaging platform Whats App allows users to hide their profile pictures from everyone but doesn’t permit users to hide them.

Fret not. You can still hide your Whats App Profile Picture from certain contacts by restricting settings to contacts only and eliminating those contacts from your address books from whom you want to hide your profile picture.

If you follow this method, only the contacts listed in your iPhone or Android phone’s address book will be able to see your profile picture. All other people will not be able to snoop into your profile picture.

Android users can follow these steps to hide profile pictures from specific contacts:

1. Click on the 3-dots icon in the upper right corner of your screen and select the Settings option from the drop-down menu.

2. Choose the Account option from Settings and select Privacy.

3. Select Profile Photo from the Privacy screen.

4. Tap on the My Contacts tab from the screen.

After all these steps, your profile picture will be seen to only the contacts in your iPhone or Android phone’s address book.