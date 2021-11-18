How to hide WhatsApp chats on Android smartphones, iPhone - Check steps here

If your chats are getting unmanageable or there are contacts on the app with whom you no more engage, here's how to save and recover WhatsApp chats.

WhatsApp is among the most widely used secure communication apps nowadays. The Meta-owned app has more than 2 billion active users, despite not having the same attraction with US users as other services.

With that type of prominence, your average user's number of conversations may grow to the extent that you ought to arrange them. Either the amount of discussions gets unmanageable to navigate, or there are contacts on the app with whom you no more engage. In any situation, here's how to save and recover WhatsApp chats. Anytime you get a new text in a chat, the chat will be archived by default. This can be changed in the settings of the application.

How can you hide WhatsApp chats on an Android device?

In Android device, you can only archive WhatsApp conversations by pressing for long on the contact you want to conceal and choosing the Archive button.

You could recover an archived conversation by clicking the Archived option at the top of the contacts list. Once you've found the conversation you want to retrieve, brief-press it and select 'Unarchive' from the menu at the top right of the screen.

How can you hide WhatsApp chats on an iOS device?

There are a handful of techniques to hide your chat messages on an iPhone. To begin, long-press on the chat you want to hide and then pick Archive from the pop-up menu. The second option is to slide from right to left on the chat until Archive displays; pressing the release button at this point will archive the chat. Another option is to go to Settings, then Chats, and then Archive All Chats. This will enable you to hide all of your contacts.

By tapping the Archived option and swiping left on the conversation you want to retrieve, you can restore an archived chat. If you don't see these options, you don't have any archived contacts.