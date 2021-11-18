How to hide WhatsApp chats on Android smartphones, iPhone - Check steps here

Headlines

ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on October 3, MP claims day coincides with party rally

Watch: Vishal claims he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to CBFC mediator for censor certificate of Mark Antony's Hindi version

Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murty’s Rs 8320 crore startup to shut down; know Catamaran Ventures controversy

IED blast : 1 CRPF personnel dead, 1 injured in Jharkhand's Singhbhum

Micheal Gambon, best known for playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, passes away at 82

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on October 3, MP claims day coincides with party rally

Watch: Vishal claims he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to CBFC mediator for censor certificate of Mark Antony's Hindi version

Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murty’s Rs 8320 crore startup to shut down; know Catamaran Ventures controversy

10 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor 

7 Signs your liver is dying

7 Benefits of hibiscus tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq announces retirement from ODIs after CWC'23 at the age of just 24

Asian Games 2023: Players' First Reaction After Winning Gold Medal In 10-Meter Air Pistol

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working

Watch: Vishal claims he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to CBFC mediator for censor certificate of Mark Antony's Hindi version

Micheal Gambon, best known for playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, passes away at 82

Fukrey 3 Twitter review: Viewers impressed by Pulkit, Varun, Richa, Pankaj-starrer, call it 'non-stop laughter ride'

HomeTechnology

Technology

How to hide WhatsApp chats on Android smartphones, iPhone - Check steps here

If your chats are getting unmanageable or there are contacts on the app with whom you no more engage, here's how to save and recover WhatsApp chats.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2021, 05:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

WhatsApp is among the most widely used secure communication apps nowadays. The Meta-owned app has more than 2 billion active users, despite not having the same attraction with US users as other services.

With that type of prominence, your average user's number of conversations may grow to the extent that you ought to arrange them. Either the amount of discussions gets unmanageable to navigate, or there are contacts on the app with whom you no more engage. In any situation, here's how to save and recover WhatsApp chats. Anytime you get a new text in a chat, the chat will be archived by default. This can be changed in the settings of the application.

How can you hide WhatsApp chats on an Android device?

In Android device, you can only archive WhatsApp conversations by pressing for long on the contact you want to conceal and choosing the Archive button.

You could recover an archived conversation by clicking the Archived option at the top of the contacts list. Once you've found the conversation you want to retrieve, brief-press it and select 'Unarchive' from the menu at the top right of the screen.

How can you hide WhatsApp chats on an iOS device?

There are a handful of techniques to hide your chat messages on an iPhone. To begin, long-press on the chat you want to hide and then pick Archive from the pop-up menu. The second option is to slide from right to left on the chat until Archive displays; pressing the release button at this point will archive the chat. Another option is to go to Settings, then Chats, and then Archive All Chats. This will enable you to hide all of your contacts.

By tapping the Archived option and swiping left on the conversation you want to retrieve, you can restore an archived chat. If you don't see these options, you don't have any archived contacts.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Eid-e-Milad 2023: When is Eid-e-Milad? Banks to remain closed on September 27, 28, 29 in these cities; full list here

World Heart Day 2023: What’s the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest?

'Why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at PM Modi

Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows due to technical glitch, promises refund

This superstar couple had to break up after her family threatened to kill him, she never married, he eloped with co-star

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE