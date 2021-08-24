How to hide sensitive information on Windows 10 - Check out this step-by-step guide

It has become simpler to invade people's privacy as technology has advanced, particularly with digital data. Despite all of Microsoft's efforts to upgrade Windows 10, the company's main operating system still contains elements of the old PC OS.

You can manage Windows 10 in unique and intriguing ways you'd have never thought were possible, only by applying a few methods.

For example, you can conceal a Windows 10 folder from File Explorer and make that folder and all of the files it contains practically undeletable simply by executing a certain combination of commands. That combination, together with an encryption protocol, can be all you need to keep important private files hidden and safe from any watchful eyes.

Here's how to make a hidden, virtually undeletable folder in Windows 10

Users in Windows 10 are unable to utilise some protected data types as folder names. Microsoft has taken steps to plug the flaws in the DOS command line.

As a result, we'll have to rely on more traditional approaches to keep our sensitive files and data hidden in the system.

Creating and hiding folders is no longer done using the command line. Instead, we may do this with Windows File Explorer and the Windows Graphical User Interface.

Step 1: Open Windows File Explorer and go to the folder or drive where you want your hidden folder to be created. By right-clicking on a vacant space in the right-hand pane and selecting New Folder from the context menu, you may create a new folder.

Step 2: From the context menu, right-click the newly formed folder and select Properties. Go to Attributes section at the bottom of the screen, and tick the boxes labelled Read-Only and Hidden.

Step 3: Click the Apply button to apply the attributes to all files and subfolders, then, click OK to finish the attribute modification.

These procedures will also make the files Read-only, meaning they cannot be updated or rewritten without taking explicit efforts to reverse the settings.

Procedures for enabling access to the hidden folder and its contents are following:

Step 1: Open File Explorer and go to the View tab.

Step 2: Select Show/Hide Hidden Items from the drop-down menu and you'll see a non-highlighted version of the folder.

Although a disguised folder name isn't the most effective or efficient solution to conceal sensitive data, it's better than doing nothing at all. Security breach to your hidden folder will demand deliberate and systematic action.