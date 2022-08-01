How to get speed limit warning on Google Maps

Google Maps Speed Limit feature

Google Maps now shows speed limits information shared by traffic authorities to users in India. Google has been using existing traffic patterns and the power of machine learning to help cities better optimise their traffic light timings, helping them reduce wait time at intersections, road congestion, and carbon emissions as well. As of now, the feature will be available in Bengaluru and Chandigarh but the tech giant is looking forward to partnering with more cities in surfacing speed limits info on Google Maps. The tech giant partnered with Bengaluru traffic police to help them optimise their traffic light timings and the pilot resulted in almost a 20% reduction in congestion across all the intersections. Google will be scaling this to all of Bengaluru, and extending this pilot to Kolkata and Hyderabad as well in the coming months. Google Maps will also be providing information on road closures and incidents across eight cities in India, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Agra, to help people make informed travel decisions and avoid congestion zones.

Google Maps also allows Android users to add a speedometer on their screen while they are travelling. The featute is not active by default and users need to enable it heading into settings. Once the featute is enabled, the speedometer also alerts when the cross the speed limit in the areas where the feature is available. To know how to get Google Maps’ speed limit feature, you can follow these steps.

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your Google profile picture at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: From the menu, tap Settings.

Step 4: Tap Navigation.

Step 5: Scroll down and enable the toggle next to ‘Speedometer’.

Once you enable the feature, you will be able to see the speedometer on your Google Maps’ screen.