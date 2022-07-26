Search icon
How to get Google Pixel 6a's Magic Eraser tool on Apple iPhone

It's possible to utilise Snapseed's healing function to remove undesired things simply by running your finger over them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

The Google Pixel 6a smartphone, which had been anticipated for some time, was only introduced a few days ago, and consumers are already raving about it. Magic Eraser is a standout feature on Google's just-released Pixel 6a. You may eliminate undesired things from your photos with this camera tool. It's as simple as clicking the Magic Eraser button once you've selected the item you wish to eliminate. Only Pixel devices with Android 7.0 or above have access to this useful photography feature.

Apple has also just shown similar capability in the next iOS 16 software update, where users may remove undesired elements from the image's backdrop. Even yet, it has not yet gone public. Other Android users, meanwhile, are still waiting for this capability to roll out to their devices. Users may, however, get around this by using a hack that gives them access to a comparable capability. All they need to do is download Snapseed, a free Google programme. It's termed Healing, and it works much as Magic Eraser. Let us show you how to do it.

  • The first step is to download Snapseed to your iPhone or Android device. You can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free. 
  • The Snapseed photo editor app can be opened after it has been installed, and you can then select the image you would like to edit. 
  • You can now choose the photo you want to use by clicking "Open" in the top left corner. 
  • Select "Tools" and then "Healing.".
  • The next step is to mark an object or person that you would like to take out of your photo. To erase an area, simply use your two fingers on the area you want to erase. Changes can be discarded by tapping the redo and undo arrows at the bottom of the screen. A back button can also be found at the bottom of the menu to reverse the last edit. 
  • The image can now be saved or shared by tapping "Export".

 

