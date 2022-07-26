How to get Google Pixel 6a's Magic Eraser tool on Apple iPhone

The Google Pixel 6a smartphone, which had been anticipated for some time, was only introduced a few days ago, and consumers are already raving about it. Magic Eraser is a standout feature on Google's just-released Pixel 6a. You may eliminate undesired things from your photos with this camera tool. It's as simple as clicking the Magic Eraser button once you've selected the item you wish to eliminate. Only Pixel devices with Android 7.0 or above have access to this useful photography feature.

Also, READ: OnePlus 10T misses out on alert slider and Hasselblad branding, to launch on August 3

Apple has also just shown similar capability in the next iOS 16 software update, where users may remove undesired elements from the image's backdrop. Even yet, it has not yet gone public. Other Android users, meanwhile, are still waiting for this capability to roll out to their devices. Users may, however, get around this by using a hack that gives them access to a comparable capability. All they need to do is download Snapseed, a free Google programme. It's termed Healing, and it works much as Magic Eraser. Let us show you how to do it.