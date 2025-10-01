How to find secret cameras in hotel rooms? 7 Easy smartphone methods every traveler should know

Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'
TECHNOLOGY
Hotels are a convenient option for travellers, but if we're travelling to a cheaper or more affordable location, they can sometimes be risky, as they can compromise privacy.
Recently, several cases have surfaced in which people have reported hidden cameras in hotel rooms. When booking a hotel room for vacation or work, ensuring privacy is crucial. Recently, concerns about hidden cameras in hotel rooms have been growing, leaving travellers concerned about their safety. To protect your privacy, it's important to take several steps to detect any hidden cameras before staying in your hotel room.
Here, we've brought you a smart guide to easily determine if there are any hidden cameras in your room.
Numerous reports of hidden cameras in hotel rooms have surfaced from time to time, making this a concern, especially for couples. If you're worried about hidden cameras, there are some simple yet effective ways to check your room and ensure your privacy.
Your smartphone can be a useful tool for detecting hidden cameras in your hotel room. Most hidden cameras use infrared (IR) light, which is invisible to the naked eye but can be detected by your smartphone's camera. Here's how you can detect hidden cameras using your phone:
Open your smartphone's camera and scan the room.
Move your phone around and focus on suspicious areas like air vents, smoke detectors, or other small openings.
Pay attention to any flickering lights on your phone's screen. If your phone detects IR light, it could indicate the presence of a hidden camera.
Hidden cameras are often installed in obscure or inaccessible places. Before settling into your room, carefully inspect the following places where cameras may be hidden:
Check these areas thoroughly to see if there are any unusual objects or holes where a camera could be hidden.
A portable radio frequency (RF) detector is another useful tool for detecting hidden cameras. These devices can pick up the radio frequencies emitted by wireless cameras. Simply scan the room with an RF detector to locate any devices transmitting data. This is a quick and reliable way to ensure no spying devices are present.
The camera lens reflects more light than other objects. You can use a flashlight to check for hidden cameras by shining it into dark corners or hard-to-reach places. If a camera is present, the lens will reflect light, revealing its location. This method works best in dark areas, so turn off the room lights before scanning.
