How to find secret cameras in hotel rooms? 7 Easy smartphone methods every traveler should know

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'

Kantara Chapter One FIRST review out: 'Master storyteller' Rishab Shetty blends 'epic visuals with divine aura', prequel of Kantara is 'pure goosebumps'

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals

THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...

Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT, at a cost of Rs...; check details

Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...

Weeks after Israeli attack on Qatar, Donald Trump signs executive order: 'If any country attacks Doha...'

Upcoming K-Dramas in October 2025: From Genie, Make A Wish to Typhoon Family on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'

Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the

Kantara Chapter One FIRST review out: 'Master storyteller' Rishab Shetty blends 'epic visuals with divine aura', prequel of Kantara is 'pure goosebumps'

Kantara Chapter One review out: Rishab blends epic visuals with divine aura

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Shubman reveals

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

How to find secret cameras in hotel rooms? 7 Easy smartphone methods every traveler should know

Hotels are a convenient option for travellers, but if we're travelling to a cheaper or more affordable location, they can sometimes be risky, as they can compromise privacy.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

How to find secret cameras in hotel rooms? 7 Easy smartphone methods every traveler should know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Recently, several cases have surfaced in which people have reported hidden cameras in hotel rooms. When booking a hotel room for vacation or work, ensuring privacy is crucial. Recently, concerns about hidden cameras in hotel rooms have been growing, leaving travellers concerned about their safety. To protect your privacy, it's important to take several steps to detect any hidden cameras before staying in your hotel room.

Here, we've brought you a smart guide to easily determine if there are any hidden cameras in your room.

Hidden Cameras in Hotels: A Growing Concern

Hotels are a convenient option for travellers, but if we're travelling to a cheaper or more affordable location, they can sometimes be risky, as they can compromise privacy.

Numerous reports of hidden cameras in hotel rooms have surfaced from time to time, making this a concern, especially for couples. If you're worried about hidden cameras, there are some simple yet effective ways to check your room and ensure your privacy.

Use Your Smartphone to Detect Hidden Cameras

Your smartphone can be a useful tool for detecting hidden cameras in your hotel room. Most hidden cameras use infrared (IR) light, which is invisible to the naked eye but can be detected by your smartphone's camera. Here's how you can detect hidden cameras using your phone:

Turn off the lights in the room: Make the room dark.

Open your smartphone's camera and scan the room.
Move your phone around and focus on suspicious areas like air vents, smoke detectors, or other small openings.

Pay attention to any flickering lights on your phone's screen. If your phone detects IR light, it could indicate the presence of a hidden camera.

Check common locations for hidden cameras

Hidden cameras are often installed in obscure or inaccessible places. Before settling into your room, carefully inspect the following places where cameras may be hidden:

  • Smoke detectors
  • Fire alarms
  • Air vents and ceiling fixtures
  • TV sets
  • Electrical outlets
  • Fuel ports
  • Mirrors
  • Clocks
  • Lamps

Check these areas thoroughly to see if there are any unusual objects or holes where a camera could be hidden.

Use a Radio Frequency (RF) Detector

A portable radio frequency (RF) detector is another useful tool for detecting hidden cameras. These devices can pick up the radio frequencies emitted by wireless cameras. Simply scan the room with an RF detector to locate any devices transmitting data. This is a quick and reliable way to ensure no spying devices are present.

Light a flashlight to find the camera lens

The camera lens reflects more light than other objects. You can use a flashlight to check for hidden cameras by shining it into dark corners or hard-to-reach places. If a camera is present, the lens will reflect light, revealing its location. This method works best in dark areas, so turn off the room lights before scanning.

Final Tips for Ensuring Hotel Room Privacy

  • Always inspect a room carefully before staying, especially if you are concerned about your privacy.
  • If you notice anything suspicious, immediately report it to hotel management and request a room change.
  • If you travel frequently and stay in hotels often, consider using additional security equipment, such as camera-blocking covers or privacy curtains.

Also read: Celebrate Dussehra with Gemini: 6 AI prompts to create festive photos of yourself

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama
Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar film
From mimicking Abrar's celebration to posting photoshopped pics: Here's how India players reacted to Asia Cup win
Here's how India players reacted to Asia Cup win
Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here
Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here
Pakistan: Massive protests in PoK against Shehbaz Sharif govt leave 3 dead, dozens injured; here's what happened
Pakistan: Massive protests against Shehbaz Sharif govt leave 2 dead
Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..
Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE