Gmail space full? Here’s how to easily delete unnecessary emails in Gmail to free up space

Gmail is one of the most used email services across the globe. Almost every email user has at least once used Google’s popular email service as it makes it easier to access other services such as YouTube, Docs and other services offered by the tech giant. It is also difficult to deny that most of us have thousands of emails in our Gmail account that eat up a huge chunk of the free space offered by Google. For those who are unaware, Google provides 15GB of free cloud storage for all its services. This means that you have to share the 15GB storage with photos, contacts, PDF and other content stored in Google services. Although emails do not occupy that much space, collectively thousands of emails can consume a good space. Once the free Google storage is full, either you have to pay to buy extra storage or you have to delete your content to create free space.

Deleting mails can be a pretty tedious job, especially when there are thousands of them. But Google offers a few features that can help you to delete your emails easily. The tech giant also offers an auto-deletion feature that automatically deletes emails according to the filters set by the user. If you have not enabled the auto-delete feature, you can follow the method below to get rid of your old emails.

How to delete old emails on Gmail

Gmail comes with a search box that allows users to search for particular mail. You can also use the search box to find and delete old emails. In order to do so, type the name or email address in the search box and select the ‘All’ tab on the top. This will select all the emails related to your search query. To delete these mails, tap on the delete icon.

How to delete emails with large files on Gmail

Another way to free up Gmail space is by deleting heavy emails that contain large files. To know how to delete emails with large files on Gmail, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: On the Gmail search bar enter ‘has:attachment larger:10M’. This will show you all the emails that take up more than 10MB space.

Step 2: Select all the mails that you wish to delete.

Step 3: Click on the delete icon. Make sure that you delete the files from the Trash folder too.