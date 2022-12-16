Do THESE safety checks before staying in hotel: Here's how to detect hidden cameras in your room

One must ensure and check all safety inspections when staying in a hotel because there have been more instances of hidden cameras being placed in hotel rooms. You should make sure the area is safe before staying at the hotel. Your private moments will become public due to one carelessness. After checking in, you must make sure there are no hidden cameras in your room.

The Guatam Buddh Nagar police arrested four gang members in October after they reportedly busted a group that was allegedly threatening couples by illegally filming their pornographic videos at OYO hotels. Even though not all hotels have concealed cameras, it is still a good practise to quickly check your room before checking into any hotel. Here's how to check whether the hotel room has any installed hidden cameras.

Use you phone's camera

Shut off all light sources like tube lights, ambient lighting, even televisions and other screens. Turn off these devices and ensure that the area is as dark as you can. Point the camera on your smartphone at potential hiding places, such as clocks, shelves, oddly positioned decorations, and anywhere else you can think of.

Look for any area that is emitting tiny white spots. Be as thorough as you can and start moving the camera around. These spots won't be visible to your eyes, but the phone's camera will be able to locate them with high efficiency.

What to do if you find any suspicious device in your hotel room?

Be sure to check anything you think might be suspicious, including a clock, a TV, a wall hanging, or other items. The best course of action is to disconnect the device and cover it with a towel if you discover a suspicious gadget in your room and are unsure of its purpose. The gadget could also be simply placed inside a drawer.

Mobile applications to detect hidden cameras

An application that searches for frequency ranges used by recording devices can help in detecting any hidden cameras. On an Android phone, you can download a few applications, including Detectify and Radarbot. Many of these applications for locating hidden cameras are free.

