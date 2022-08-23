How To change UPI PIN using WhatsApp, step-by-step guide

UPI WhatsApp

The messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has now branched out into the payment industry and has established itself as a rival to UPI-based payment services like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe. With WhatsApp Payments, users may send and receive money among their contact lists within the app as the name implies.



In 2020, the platform was successfully approved by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and then gradually rolling out of the payment feature began on WhatsApp. You will use the same 4-6-digit UPI PIN each time you make a payment using WhatsApp, just like every other UPI-based payment platform.



Here are concise and clear instructions on how to use the payment feature on WhatsApp because the tool is still new and less recognised among users of the messaging platform. In this article, we'll cover how to modify your UPI PIN in case you've lost it or want to create a new one.



How to change UPI PIN using WhatsApp on Android smartphone



1. Open WhatsApp and select "More Options" from the menu.

2. Select Payment, followed by the selection of the bank account.

3. Select "Change UPI PIN" or "Forgot UPI PIN"

4. You only need to input the current PIN and then the new PIN to change the UPI PIN.

5. If you can't remember your PIN, select the appropriate option and press "Continue." Your banking information, which may include your CVV in some situations, will be requested from you here. A new UPI PIN can be chosen for your WhatsApp payment service once you have entered the correct required details.



How to change UPI PIN using WhatsApp on Apple iPhone



The procedures for updating or creating a new UPI PIN in iOS are the same as those for Android users. For a seamless flow of transactions, confirm that the phone number that is attached to your bank account is also the one that is linked to your WhatsApp account.