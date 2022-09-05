Search icon
How to change Google Search page theme on Chrome, Firefox and other browsers

Here's how you can change Google search theme in browsers like Chrome and Firefox.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

In browsers like Chrome or Firefox, users can customise the Google Search theme to fit their preferences.

Search pages, which comprise the Google homepage, search results page, and Search settings, can always be used with a Light theme or Dark colour theme.

Check out this article for a step-by-step tutorial on how to select a theme for Google Search pages.

How to select a theme for google search pages: 

Step 1: Use your tablet or mobile device to search Google.com.

Step 2: Log in to your Google Account if you want the same Search options on mobile device browsers. Tap Sign in in the top right corner.

* You are already logged in if you can find your profile photo or initials.

Step 3: Next, select "More" from the top left menu, followed by "Settings."

Step 4: Select Device default, Dark theme, or Light theme under "Appearance."

* Device default: Automatically match your current device's colour scheme

* Light letters set against a dark background.

* Light theme: Light background with Dark text

