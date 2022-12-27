Uber rides can be booked via WhatsApp, check step by step guide

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Uber has collaborated with WhatsApp and now users residing in Delhi-NCR can book their Uber rides via the online messaging platform. It is to be noted that the facility to book Uber via WhatsApp is currently available only for Delhi-NCR and Lucknow regions.
This feature was launched with the aim to save from the trouble of switching applications. To book an Uber cab via WhatsApp, users do not even need to download the app and register.
Here are the steps to book Uber rides via meta-owned messaging application, WhatsApp:
- Save the official number of Uber +91 7292000002
- Open WhatsApp and open the Uber chatbot available on the given number
- Send “Hi” or “HI Uber” in the chat
- Send the complete addresses of your pick-up and destination point
- Users can also share their live location for the pickup address
- Uber will send you the expected fare for your trip and the rides available
- Confirm by accepting the fare and desired ride
- Uber will send you a notification on WhatsApp after a nearby driver accepts the ride request
- Users can also monitor the ride via WhatsApp chat.