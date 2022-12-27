Uber rides can be booked via WhatsApp, check step by step guide

Here's how to book Uber ride via WhatsApp | Photo: PTI

Uber has collaborated with WhatsApp and now users residing in Delhi-NCR can book their Uber rides via the online messaging platform. It is to be noted that the facility to book Uber via WhatsApp is currently available only for Delhi-NCR and Lucknow regions.

This feature was launched with the aim to save from the trouble of switching applications. To book an Uber cab via WhatsApp, users do not even need to download the app and register.

Here are the steps to book Uber rides via meta-owned messaging application, WhatsApp: