Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

How to apply for Twitter's Blue Tick? Step-by-step guide

A verified account on the microblogging and social networking platform Twitter lets users know that the account is legitimate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

How to apply for Twitter's Blue Tick? Step-by-step guide
Representational Image

Do you want to know how to become a verified Twitter user and find out why everyone is talking about it? Most individuals would go to great lengths to get a "Blue Tick." A blue tick is useful since it indicates that you are a valid user who can be trusted.

Before Twitter will consider you for the status, you must prove your identity, have a large online and offline presence, keep an active Twitter account, and submit a request to become a verified user.

In order to prevent impersonation by fraudulent accounts, it is crucial for micro-influencers, thought leaders, and small enterprises to register for verification and get that blue badge. If your Twitter account is verified, it will be more difficult for imposters to use your identity in fraudulent activities such as spreading disinformation or hosting false competitions in order to steal your followers' personal information.

Twitter's 3 account requirements

Active Twitter- To be considered for verification, your account must have three characteristics. It must be active, significant, and legitimate.

Notability- Your profile must be associated with a well-known company or famous individual. The first step of the verification procedure is to "Tell us who you are," thus having a high profile is essential.

Authentic-Your profile must be genuine, which means you must be the person you claim to be.

Also, READ: Twitter Blue tick to be priced at USD 8 per month, announces Elon Musk; details benefits of buying verified badge

To get verified on Twitter, follow these steps:

  • Ensure that your Twitter account maintains a sufficient level of activity.
  • To initiate the verification procedure, go your account settings and choose "request verification."
  • Click "Start Now" on the pop-up window that appears to begin the Twitter verification process.
  • If you're not sure which category best describes you on Twitter, choose "Other" and explain yourself.
  • Show that you've made the appropriate choice by providing supporting evidence (e.g., your official website, articles about you, etc.).
  • Please prove your identity by giving an official contact method, such as a company website, email address, or government issued photo ID.
  • Once you've finished, hit "submit" and wait for Twitter to response.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan grace Krishan Kumar's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.