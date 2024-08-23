Twitter
Technology

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

Since the origin of SaaS, product-led growth has been one of the primary driving factors.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

In the contemporary world where the SaaS industry has become increasingly competitive, enterprises are under a lot of pressure to stand out. The old growth models that were very centralized, relying on large teams and a number of semi-integrated solutions, have started to become less effective. The gap between marketing and product teams has become a large obstacle for companies as they fail to give users the best experience, fast. Meet Shubham Nigam and Quest Labs AI, who have set off to fill these gaps and disrupt the SaaS industry in terms of growth and hyper personalization.

The Flaws of Conventional SaaS Growth Strategies

Since the origin of SaaS, product-led growth has been one of the primary driving factors. Basically, by optimizing the product experience and making it simple and easy to use, companies were able to get more users at scale. However, because competition is high and continues to intensify with similar products filling the market, the traditional PLG approach is gradually fading out. For instance, onboarding, engagement, and feedback are often handled through different tools or built internally taking a lot of time and money, and on top of that they don’t offer proper customizations, giving customers disjointed experiences.

Shubham Nigam: A Visionary Leader in AI- driven SaaS

These challenges were well understood by Shubham Nigam, co-founder of Quest Labs AI at an early stage of his career. An alumnus of NIT Jalandhar, an esteemed engineering college of India, Shubham got his start creating applications for mobile, which gained popularity with downloads in excess of 2-3 million. This was the first sign of his start to his entrepreneurial journey, and subsequently, he researched and experimented with products in various sectors ranging from AR/VR to Crypto, and AI.

Shubham worked at LinkedIn and he has over a decade of experience with big tech companies like Snapdeal, Epic, Amazon, and LinkedIn which gave him a unique perspective on the issues SaaS companies go through. It made him realize that the lack of integration between marketing and product teams could result in a lot of resources being squandered and opportunities lost. Believing that AI could be the key to overcoming these challenges, Shubham co-founded Quest Labs AI with a clear mission: to use artificial intelligence to build a single, tailored, and scalable SaaS growth plan.

Quest Labs AI: Innovative leaders in SaaS industry

With Shubham as one of the leaders of the team, Quest Labs AI is positioning itself on the cutting edge of how SaaS businesses are conducted. In terms of features, the use of AI allows Quest Labs to calculate large amounts of data for companies and make it possible to offer users unique experiences at a high scale. This approach not only enhances the relationships with customers but also makes the processes more efficient, decreasing the expenses of the organization and contributing to the development.

The current tools being used in the market cannot offer real-time as well as centralized data to assist user data analyses and actions as offered by Quest Labs AI. Some of the features of Quest Labs include it having over 50 SDK components and more than 75 integrations it helps SaaS companies to develop dynamic UI and create personalized journeys that change with the behavior and choice of each customer.
Embracing the AI-Driven Future. 

Thus, with the further development of AI, its influence on the SaaS market will only increase. Shubham Nigam believes that AI should not merely become an efficient growth copilot, but one that not only discovers growth but also suggests new avenues and decisions to venture into. In today’s SaaS market, it is imperative that companies adopt effective strategies of AI to support their growth mechanisms and personalization.

By correcting the problems that are inherent to basic SaaS models and incorporating the advanced AI solutions into their practices, Shubham Nigam and Quest Labs AI are indeed becoming the leaders of what SaaS looks like in the future. It is not a mere question of optimization and automation but it is the question of revolutionizing the way organizations learn, communicate, and operate in a fast-paced world of competition.

