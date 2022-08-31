Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

How Samsung may play huge role in Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s success

A big part of the Apple iPhone display this year is expected to be manufactured by Samsung. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

How Samsung may play huge role in Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s success
Image: Jon Prosser X Ian Zelbo

Apple is gearing up to launch the new iPhone series on September 7 and most of the details about the new smartphones have been leaked online. The Apple iPhone 14 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022 and the internal is currently filled with leaks and rumours around the new four new iPhone models that Apple is expected to launch at its Far Out event. Adding to the trail of speculations, known display analyst Ross Young has suggested that Samsung Display will once again dominate the panel shipment for iPhones.

For those who are unaware, Samsung has been the biggest supplier for Apple iPhone display panels for quite a long time now and it appears that it will retain its position for another year. According to a report by GSM Arena, internal information indicates Apple purchased 82% of its panels from Samsung, 14% from LG Display in Korea, and the remaining 6% from the Chinese BOE.

According to the rumour, the initial iterations of the iPhone 14 Pro Max would only have Samsung panels. LG will start supplying screens as early as September despite its struggles to meet demand and "technical challenges".

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the Chinese manufacturer BOE, which can produce in large quantities, but Apple has restricted the purchases to the iPhone 14 series, with no Pro in sight. According to GSM Arena, Samsung's market share is comparable to what it was for the iPhone 13 series when it supplied 83% of all panels.

As per comprehensive data provided by Young, there were 1.8 million shipments from display factories to assembly facilities in June, 5.35 million in July, over 10 million in August, and over 16.5 million in September. This indicates that Apple expects to sell at least 34 million iPhone 14 units in the first three months after its release.

Just like last two years, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although the Pro models always carry a bit of extra ‘bling’ , this year there’s going to be a big noticeable change between Pro and non-Pro models - the notch. Apple is rumoured to launch its first notchless iPhone model on September 7. Apart from this, the tech giant will also launch Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods Pro and several other gadgets.

 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.