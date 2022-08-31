How Samsung may play huge role in Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s success

Image: Jon Prosser X Ian Zelbo

Apple is gearing up to launch the new iPhone series on September 7 and most of the details about the new smartphones have been leaked online. The Apple iPhone 14 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022 and the internal is currently filled with leaks and rumours around the new four new iPhone models that Apple is expected to launch at its Far Out event. Adding to the trail of speculations, known display analyst Ross Young has suggested that Samsung Display will once again dominate the panel shipment for iPhones.



For those who are unaware, Samsung has been the biggest supplier for Apple iPhone display panels for quite a long time now and it appears that it will retain its position for another year. According to a report by GSM Arena, internal information indicates Apple purchased 82% of its panels from Samsung, 14% from LG Display in Korea, and the remaining 6% from the Chinese BOE.



According to the rumour, the initial iterations of the iPhone 14 Pro Max would only have Samsung panels. LG will start supplying screens as early as September despite its struggles to meet demand and "technical challenges".



On the opposite end of the spectrum is the Chinese manufacturer BOE, which can produce in large quantities, but Apple has restricted the purchases to the iPhone 14 series, with no Pro in sight. According to GSM Arena, Samsung's market share is comparable to what it was for the iPhone 13 series when it supplied 83% of all panels.



As per comprehensive data provided by Young, there were 1.8 million shipments from display factories to assembly facilities in June, 5.35 million in July, over 10 million in August, and over 16.5 million in September. This indicates that Apple expects to sell at least 34 million iPhone 14 units in the first three months after its release.



Just like last two years, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although the Pro models always carry a bit of extra ‘bling’ , this year there’s going to be a big noticeable change between Pro and non-Pro models - the notch. Apple is rumoured to launch its first notchless iPhone model on September 7. Apart from this, the tech giant will also launch Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods Pro and several other gadgets.