Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

How Microsoft plans to compete with Apple and Google with a ‘super app’

Executives at Microsoft believe that the application will help to grow both Bing search and their advertising business.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

How Microsoft plans to compete with Apple and Google with a ‘super app’
The tech giant aspires to emulate companies such as Tencent. (Image: Microsoft)

Tech giant Microsoft will reportedly build an all-in-one `super app` to compete with Apple and Google mobile dominance. The application might combine shopping, messaging, web search, news and other services all in one place, reports AppleInsider.

Executives at Microsoft believe that the application will help to grow both Bing search and their advertising business.

The tech giant aspires to emulate companies such as Tencent, which has all-in-one applications like WeChat.

It is still unclear whether the company will ever release such an application. Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had introduced `polls` that offer users a way to create polls right away with the Microsoft Forms app, making meetings more engaging in Teams.

Also read: Apple planning to launch its most expensive product in 2026, to be priced around Rs 80 lakh

To post a poll in a Teams channel or get instant feedback in a chat pane, go to the channel or chat you want to include a poll in, then at the bottom of your Teams window, select Forms, then add your question - and - Answer options.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.