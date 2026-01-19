How many people may be made jobless by the AI? Goldman Sachs warns dire consequences

AI’s rapid use has steadily reshaped employment across many industries, prompting companies to restructure their workforces, leading to large‑scale layoffs and job displacement. By early 2025, more than 14 million jobs worldwide had been lost directly to AI‑driven technologies. It is being predicted that up to 800 million roles could be at risk by 2030. Tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Google together cut about 49,000 positions since 2023 due to AI efficiency gains. Not only IT, across other sectors like Manufacturing & logistics, Retail & customer service, AI-automation has also displaced several jobs, leading to a rise in mental‑health claims among displaced workers. Amid this, a new report by Goldman Sachs suggests that the machine-led disruption could be far-reaching.

AI’s rapid use has steadily reshaped employment across many industries, prompting companies to restructure their workforces, leading to large‑scale layoffs and job displacement. By early 2025, more than 14 million jobs worldwide had been lost directly to AI‑driven technologies. It is being predicted that up to 800 million roles could be at risk by 2030. Tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Google together cut about 49,000 positions since 2023 due to AI efficiency gains. Not only IT, across other sectors like Manufacturing & logistics, Retail & customer service, AI-automation has also displaced several jobs, leading to a rise in mental‑health claims among displaced workers. Amid this, a new report by Goldman Sachs suggests that the machine-led disruption could be far-reaching.

According to the global investment bank, AI is expected to automate nearly 25 per cent of all work hours, and a full-scale employment collapse is unlikely. The research, led by Goldman Sachs analysts Joseph Briggs and Sarah Dong, suggests that around 25 % of today’s work tasks could eventually be automated with AI. According to a recent analysis that draws on U.S. Department of Labour data, the study shows that AI will reshape how workplaces operate, change the structure of many jobs, and shift the skill sets needed across industries. Certain sectors, particularly white-collar industries that depend heavily on routine cognitive tasks, are expected to see faster and deeper disruption. Jobs involving data analysis, clerical work, basic coding, accounting and legal research will fall in the vulnerable category. The researchers said that the collapse will not be sudden but gradual. “Our baseline forecast for a 15 per cent AI-driven labour productivity uplift and the historical relationship between technologically driven productivity gains and job loss implies that 6-7 per cent of jobs will be displaced over the adoption period."

Goldman Sachs estimates a peak increase in the unemployment rate of around 0.6 percentage points, translating to approximately one million additional unemployed workers at its highest point. “Only 40 per cent of workers today are employed in occupations that existed 85 years ago, suggesting that AI will create new roles even as it renders others obsolete,” researchers noted. “More than 6 million workers are currently employed in computer-related occupations that did not exist 30-40 years ago, while another 8-9 million are employed in roles enabled by the gig economy, e-commerce, content creation, or video games.”