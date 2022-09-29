How is SOVA virus infecting your phone? SBI, PNB customers beware

Representational Image

Hackers use many types of viruses to cheat people. Phishing messages are used to download these viruses onto your phone. Customers of banks are being warned about one such virus. Customers of other banks, such as SBI, PNB, and Canara Bank, are being warned about the SOVA malware.

SBI tweeted, 'Don't let malware steal your valuable access. Always download trusted apps from trusted sources. Let us know what the Sova virus is and what you should take care of to avoid it.

What is the SOVA virus?

According to SBI, SOVA is an Android-based Trojan malware, which is targeting people using fake banking apps to steal personal data. This malware steals the credentials of the users.

The malware records the user's information when they access their account through net-banking apps and log in. Once installed, there is no way to remove this application.

How does this malware work?

According to the Punjab National Bank website, the SOVA Trojan malware is sent to users' devices via phishing SMS, just like any other Android Trojan. After the installation of this fake Android app, it sends the details of other apps installed in your smartphone to C2 (Command and Control Server), which hackers control.

For each targeted application, C2 sends a list of addresses to the malware and stores this information in an XML file. These applications are then managed through malware and C2.

If understood in simple language, first of all this malware is installed in your phone through phishing SMS. After installation, this Trojan sends the details of the apps present in your phone to the hackers.

Now the hacker sends malware with the help of C2 a list of targeted addresses for the apps present in the phone. Whenever you use those apps, malware stores your data in an XML file that hackers can access.

Can this app steal?

This malware can steal many types of data from your phone. Cookies, in addition to credentials, can copy up to multi-factor authentication tokens. Even if hackers want, with the help of this malware, you can take screenshots on your phone. Can record video, perform gestures like clicking on the screen. Many such tasks can be done with the help of this Trojan.

What should you do?

If this malware is installed on your smartphone, then it is difficult to remove it. There is only one way to avoid this, that is caution. So do not click on any unknown link. Always use the trusted app store to download apps.