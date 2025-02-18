A standout feature is its dual-mode operation, allowing users to switch between manual control via a smartphone app and fully autonomous operation.

A major advancement in home automation technology has emerged with the development of an affordable floor cleaning robot designed to make automated cleaning accessible to a wider population. This innovative solution aims to provide cost-effective and efficient home maintenance, particularly in developing regions where expensive automated cleaning systems remain out of reach for many households, according to an official press release.

The robot was developed by a team of researchers led by Professor Amisha Naik at Nirma University and developed by Mohit Jain and his team. Existing robotic floor cleaners often carry high price tags, limiting their accessibility. However, this newly developed device is expected to retail at approximately Rs 5,000 (roughly $60), significantly lowering the cost barrier. The prototype was publicly demonstrated at a recent technology exhibition, showcasing its potential to transform household cleaning, the release mentioned.

One of the key developers emphasised the importance of affordability in automation technology, stating, “While robotic cleaners are not new, affordability has always been a challenge. Our goal was to create a smart yet budget-friendly solution that meets the needs of everyday users,” Mohit Jain, said. Jain is a critical part of the development of the project and currently works at Dell EMC as Software Engineer 2.

Advanced features at a competitive price

Despite its lower price point, the robot integrates modern automation features, including ultrasonic sensors for obstacle detection, automated navigation, and dual cleaning capabilities with both dry vacuuming and wet mopping functions.

A standout feature is its dual-mode operation, allowing users to switch between manual control via a smartphone app and fully autonomous operation. Additionally, the inclusion of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity enables flexible control options, eliminating the need for costly GPS technology while maintaining precision in movement and tracking, as per the release.

Practical applications and real-world impact

The robot has already attracted interest from organisations looking to enhance cleaning efficiency in community centers and resource-limited institutions. Early adopters have reported significant reductions in labor costs while maintaining high cleaning standards.Designed with practical considerations in mind, the robot is equipped to handle diverse floor types, from cement to marble, ensuring durability in various environments. Key safety features such as stair detection and intelligent obstacle avoidance further enhance its usability for residential and commercial spaces alike, the release added.

Looking ahead, developers plan to enhance battery life and introduce additional smart features while maintaining affordability as a core priority. “We could incorporate advanced technologies like laser cameras, but that would compromise our mission of keeping the device accessible to all,” Puneet Kaushik, R&D engineer, Synopsys, said.

A step forward in smart home technology

This innovation underscores a growing trend of cost-effective technology solutions designed to bridge accessibility gaps in home automation. As the project progresses towards wider implementation, it represents a significant step forward in making smart home technology more inclusive and practical for users across different economic backgrounds.