Holi 2023: Tips to protect your smartphone while playing festival of colours

To help you keep your smartphone safe, we have listed a few tips that can help you to keep your smartphone safe while playing Holi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Holi 2023: Tips to protect your smartphone while playing festival of colours
Holi 2023

Holi 2023 is here and as you gear up to play the festival of colours, you should not forget about your smartphone. Holi is a great festival to click some good Instagram worthy photos but the colours and water can easily damage your smartphone. Although most of the smartphones sold these days come with a certain water and dust resistance rating, damage from water is not covered under warranty by any company. That’s why you should take special care of your smartphone during the festival of Holi. To help you keep your smartphone safe, we have listed a few tips that can help you to keep your smartphone safe while playing Holi.

Use sealed zip lock bag

Zip lock bags are easily available online and local stores. These bags ensure that water or colours do not reach your smartphone while you are clicking pictures or answering phone calls.

Cover the ports and opening on your smartphone

If you are not able to get a zip lock bag for your smartphone, you should try to cover all the ports and openings on your smartphone to make sure water doesn’t damage the device. You can seal the ports on your smartphone by applying tape.

Avoid charging your phone if it is wet

Charging your smartphone while it is wet can cause some serious troubles and it can permanently damage your smartphone. So before charging your phone on Holi, make sure it is completely dry.

Try not to dry your smartphone with hair dryer

One of the first things that people do to dry their phone is blowing hot air through the air dryer. Although it does help to dry up the smartphone, a few delicate components in the device may get damaged due to the hot air. Adhesive that keeps the rear panel in place can also melt with hair dryers’ hot air.

