HLL takes over tech for production of 3 medical devices

Public sector HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) will take over industrial production of three medical devices, technology for which has been developed by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTMST) here.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda officially transferred the know-how to HLL CMD R P Khandelwal during the 2nd Technology and Industrial Meet organised by Sree Chithra Institute here recently.

The three technologies transferred to HLL are Blood/IV Fluid Warning System, a Thermo Regulated Infant Warming Bassinet and Thermo Regulated Infant Warming Wrapper, a company release said here today.

"The two infant warmers will mark a first for HLL in paediatric medical devices. By warming fluids with accuracy and speed, the Blood/IV Fluid Warming System can help providers deliver higher-quality care to more patients," HLL CMD RP Khandelwal said.

The infant warmer bassinet and wrapper are both transportable, light weight, battery-operated devices that can be used to keep babies in thermo neutral condition and come with temperature controls, displays, alarms and safety features, he said.

The blood and IV fluid warming system enables quick warming of refrigerated material (from 4 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius in just a few minutes) for transfusion.

It consists of a blood bag warming chamber and IV tube warming cartridge lined with infra-red LEDs for the heating, and adjustments that allow for both slow and rapid transfusion.

The Instant Warming Bassinet has a retractable top cover fitted with a warming pad and a bed with a warming pad under it.

The pads have infra red-emitting LEDs for warming and sensor to control temperature levels.

"As with all products and services of HLL, our goal with these new devices will be to ensure quality care and affordability to general public," Khandelwal said.

