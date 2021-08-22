Here's how you can backup important emails and documents from your Gmail account - Details inside

Many of us go by our entire lives without changing our email IDs but people who switch jobs frequently or use different software on a daily basis and especially college students who might need a backup regarding all their emails and projects after college is over for future references.

In such circumstances backing up your emails, pictures and documents is a necessary thing to do and also a smart move. Though many applications provide automatic backup from time to time, one must know how to manually backup material available in their mail.

If you use Gmail which is powered by Google, there are a few simple steps that can help you download all your emails but before you do it make sure to read the organisation policy.

Steps to backup your emails:

- Log in to your Gmail account and click on 'Data & Personalisation' on the left panel

- Keep scrolling till you find the section - 'Download or delete your data' and click on it

- You will reach the 'Takeout' zone, make sure you have allowed it full access. Once you do that, you will see a list of all the apps you use and various options to download your data. Amongst those apps find Gmail.

- Tick the box beside 'Gmail' and 'All Mail data included' and click on the next step

- Choose your preferred delivery method and export frequency and click on export.

Google will automatically collect all your data from your Gmail and other Apps connected to it and email it to you once everything is ready. You can click on the file to download everything.