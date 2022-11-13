Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
Here’s how you can use Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm in your native language, follow these steps
Payment apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe are supported in native languages like Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, etc, along with English. You can change from English to your native language or one of the Indian languages if you'd like.
Follow these simple instructions to do this:
Paytm:
1. Go to your profile in the top left corner of the Paytm app on your device.
2. Locate the "Profile Settings" tab by scrolling down.
3. Select your language by tapping "Change Language" and then clicking "Continue."
PhonePe:
1. Go to your profile in the left panel of the PhonePe app on your phone.
2. Locate the "Settings and Preferences" tab by scrolling down.
3. Select "Languages," Choose your preferred language, then click "Continue."
Google Pay:
1. Open the Google Pay app on your phone, then tap the Google account symbol in the top right corner of the screen to access your profile.
2. Select the "Personal Info" option under the "Settings" menu.
3. Select the "Change" option next to the "Language" menu item.
4. Decide which language you want the app to be in.