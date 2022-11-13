Here’s how you can use Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm in your native language, follow these steps

Payment apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe are supported in native languages like Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, etc, along with English. You can change from English to your native language or one of the Indian languages if you'd like.

Follow these simple instructions to do this:



Paytm:

1. Go to your profile in the top left corner of the Paytm app on your device.

2. Locate the "Profile Settings" tab by scrolling down.

3. Select your language by tapping "Change Language" and then clicking "Continue."