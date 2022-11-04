Here’s how you can hide your online status on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has become one of the most popular forms of communication among people of every generation currently. People all over the world, especially in India, rely on WhatsApp being their primary source of communication. End-to-end encryption, one of the initial and most crucial elements of the platform it offered, was one of the pillars on which WhatsApp was built: privacy. However, WhatsApp has consistently released enhancements throughout the years that improve user security and privacy. The messaging service owned by Meta has a tonne of privacy and security-related options.

Use the WhatsApp tools and features that keep users safe because there are fraudsters out there trying to use the messaging app to lure victims. In order to provide users more control over the information they share with others, one of these features lets them hide their online status.

Follow these few steps that will guide you how to hide your WhatsApp status:

Launch the WhatsApp app on your phone. Open WhatsApp settings. Tap on Account and go to Privacy. Tap on Last seen & Online. Select the option preferred from ‘Who can see my last seen’ Under ‘Who can see when I'm online’, tap on ‘Same as last seen’