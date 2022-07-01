Here’s how to record WhatsApp voice calls on Android, iPhones

File Photo

WhatApp messenger is the most loved social application. The free platform allows users to text, call and video call other users. Despite being the most used socialising platform, the application doesn’t let people to record their voice calls.

Sometimes, it is important to record voice calls whenever you want to keep a note of the discussion. While the application doesn’t natively support recording calls, you can still record your WhatsApp calls on Android and iPhones with the help of a third party applications.

Here’s how you can record WhatsApp voice calls using third-party apps

Most Android phones in the market already have an in-built voice recording applications. If your phone doesn’t have a voice recording app, you can download a third-party application from Google Play Store. An app, called Cube Call, can help you record your WhatsApp call. The app’s widget will appear on your phone screen when you make a call or answer any incoming calls.

If your phone already has an in-built voice recorder app, here’s how you can record your WhatsApp call

Make a WhatsApp call from your device. Exit the application without disconnecting the call. Open your voice recording application and click Record. Your call recording will start. After you end the call, you will be able to find it in your phone’s storage.

It is important to note that your voice call should be on a speaker so you get a clear audio recording.

Here’s how to record WhatsApp voice calls on iPhone

It is compartively difficult to record calls on iPhone but there is still a way to do it. For this, you will need a Mac and an iPhone.

Download the QuickTime application on your Mac. Link your iPhone to Mac Open the QuickTime application. Click the ‘File’ option and select the ‘New Audio Recording option>iPhone. Next, tap on record button in the app Make a WhatsApp call via your iPhone. Click on the ‘Add user’ icon

Your voice call is now being recorded automatically and you’ll find the recorded file on Mac.