Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Here's how to create 5 profiles on Facebook via a single account

While Facebook users will be able to choose any profile name and username, their main profiles will still use the name they are commonly known with.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Here's how to create 5 profiles on Facebook via a single account
File Photo

Tech giant Meta has confirmed that it is testing a way for users to have up to five separate profiles tied to a single account.

The platform said the test allows users to dedicate different profiles to specific groups they want to connect with, such as one dedicated Facebook feed exclusive to their friends and another one just for their coworkers, reports TechCrunch.

Users, who are part of the test, will be able to switch between their different profiles in a few taps.

READ | Microsoft CEO Bill Gates to be off world’s richest people list? Know what he plans to do with his wealth

"To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account," a spokesperson Leonard Lam was quoted as saying by the website in an email.

"Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules," Lam added.

Additional profiles do not need to include a person’s real name, as users will be able to choose any profile name and username, as long as it is unique and doesn’t use any numbers or special characters.

People’s main profiles must still use the name they use in everyday life, Facebook said.

The company said additional profiles are still subject to its policies and that they can’t misrepresent your identity or impersonate others. If you receive a violation on an additional profile, it will impact your account as a whole.

Facebook said this rule will help prevent people from abusing its platform across multiple profiles, the report said.

If someone repeatedly violates the company’s policies using one of their additional profiles, Facebook’s systems will recognise which profile was violating and take appropriate action, such as removing the additional profile or all profiles, including the main account.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, exam on August 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.