Here's how Google uses AI to give accurate results for every search we do

In today's world for every question, Google has an answer for you. It is very hard to imagine how life would be without the services of Google. Google gives us a variety of services including Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube. But undoubtedly Google Search is the most widely used internet service by billions of users daily.

What makes it unique is that Google relies on artificial intelligence (AI) a lot to improve its search engine. In 2015, Google introduced its first artificial intelligence into search named RankBrain. Since then it has continued to deploy AI systems to better understand language and thus improve the search results Google presents to its searches.

In a recent blog post, the company detailed how AI improvements to its Search systems means that they are constantly getting better at understanding what users are looking for.

How Google uses AI features

The key to delivering the right answer, is AI which Google is using to improve and deliver relevant search results.

Google has developed hundreds of algorithms over the years, like its early spelling system, to help deliver results.

As new artificial intelligence systems are developed, Google does not do away with older algorithms.

Search runs on hundreds of algorithms and machine learning models, and both new and old can play well together.

Algorithms have specialised roles and are triggered at different times to deliver the most helpful results.

RankBrain was the first AI system Google deployed in 2015 that helped rank or decide the best order for top search results.

AI system helps Google understand better how words in a search related to real-life concepts.

Meaning and context of words

In 2019, Google integrated a machine learning model called BERT into search.

Many a times users don't type coherent sentences in Google Search while looking for something.

The AI system BERT understands words in a sequence and how they relate to each other.

So it ensures we don't drop important words from query, no matter how small they are.

With BERT, Google can understand that even small words can have big meanings.

Based on its complex language understanding, BERT can very quickly rank documents for relevance.