Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

(Image Source: Reuters)

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, which will allow easy transfer of chats from Android phones to iOS or iPhone devices. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the update in a Facebook post, saying that the new feature will allow users to easily switch the history and even photos in WhatsApp chats between Android and iOS.

It has been said that under this feature, WhatsApp will not transfer the call history of the users as it comes with end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp introduced chat transfer from iOS to Android last year, and now you can switch from Android to iOS as well. The new transfer feature requires you to have an Android phone version 5 or beyond and an iPhone running iOS 15.5.

WhatsApp's new feature will be rolled out starting today as part of WhatsApp Beta and will be available for all users within a week. According to WABetaInfo, iOS 16 is not yet compatible with the feature as it is still available to users in the Beta version. This is a top requested feature, Mark Zuckerberg added.

Apart from this, keep in mind that you use WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on your new device. Similarly, WhatsApp version for Android users should be 2.22.7.74 or above. To make use of the new WhatsApp feature, the current Apple iPhone users will have to take a backup and reset their phones.

WhatsApp in a statement claimed that the entire data transfer is end-to-end encrypted and the platform will not be able to see any of the chats or data.

How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

1. While the transfer processor is taking place, connect both the phones to power for charging. Keep in mind that both the devices must be connected to the same Wifi.

2. To use the Move to iOS app, go to Settings and reset the iPhone.

3. Open Move to iOS app on Android phone, follow the given instructions.

4. Now enter the code in the iPhone app on the Android version.

5. Click on the 'Start' button in the Android phone, and wait for the data to be transferred to the iPhone.

6. Your WhatsApp account will be signed out from all Android devices.

7. Use Next to go to 'Move to iOS app' and now transfer the rest of the data from Android to iOS device.

8. Now start your iPhone, and install the latest version of WhatsApp Messenger. Then login to WhatsApp with your number. Tap on Start, and wait for the data transfer to finish.