Has your account been hacked? Find out by using this new feature by Google

In its latest update, Google has introduced a layered security system to protect its users from security theft. This latest move notifies the users if their passwords have been hacked.

Generally, because of the autosave features most passwords for Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc are already fed in the system and that can make it easier for hackers to access information since all the information they need is already present.

The new feature is known as 'Google Chrome Password Checker'. It is a Google extension that will inform you of the usage of your saved passwords and the number of times they have been used.

Here's how you can know if your password has been hacked or not:

- Make sure before using this tool that your browser is updated to Chrome 96 or later

- Open your Google Chrome and go to Settings and select the 'Autofill' option and then select 'Passwords'

- Once you do that, select the 'Checked Passwords' option

These steps will help you examine and know the history of your passwords. You will also know the strength of your password or if it has ever been compromised.

Here's how you can keep your password strong:

In a recent survey done by NordPass, 'password', '12345', '123456', '123456789', '12345678', '1234567890', '1234567', 'qwerty', and 'abc123' are one of the most used passwords in India.

To avoid security theft or hacking, one must have different passwords for each application and it must be unique. No passwords should be resued.

A password needs to be at least 12 characters long. It can be a favourite lyric or a quote mixed with digits and special characters to add more security. Notably, no personal information should be out in passwords since it makes it easier for the hacker to get into the system.