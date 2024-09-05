Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noida Authority to run 100 electric buses in these 27 routes under the PM E-bus Sewa scheme

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

Tech companies laid off over 27000 in August, list includes Intel, IBM…

'Hire Babar Azam as your PR': Netizens troll Ex-PAK skipper for wishing India on T20 World Cup win after 2 months

'She has to keep...': Muhammad Yunus slams ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for making...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Noida Authority to run 100 electric buses in these 27 routes under the PM E-bus Sewa scheme

Noida Authority to run 100 electric buses in these 27 routes under the PM E-bus Sewa scheme

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

Tech companies laid off over 27000 in August, list includes Intel, IBM…

Tech companies laid off over 27000 in August, list includes Intel, IBM…

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Sector 36 trailer: Cop Deepak Dobriyal hunts 'terrifying' serial killer Vikrant Massey in 'nail-biting' thriller

Sector 36 trailer: Cop Deepak Dobriyal hunts 'terrifying' serial killer Vikrant Massey in 'nail-biting' thriller

HomeTechnology

Technology

Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer

Jigar’s career began with a strong foundation in Electrical Engineering from Nirma University, where he developed a deep understanding of the principles that would later underpin his success in data engineering.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Introduction: A Visionary in Data Engineering

In today’s data-driven world, the role of a Principal Data Engineer is pivotal to the success of any technology-driven organisation. Jigar Shah, with over 15 years of professional experience, has been at the forefront of building robust, scalable big data pipelines that drive business intelligence and innovation. His journey from an aspiring engineer in India to a leader in data engineering in the United States is a testament to his passion for technology and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Early Foundations: Building the Basics of Data Engineering

Jigar’s career began with a strong foundation in Electrical Engineering from Nirma University, where he developed a deep understanding of the principles that would later underpin his success in data engineering. His early years at Infosys honed his skills in designing reliable, fault-tolerant, and high-performance distributed systems, particularly in the financial sector. This experience laid the groundwork for his later work, where he would be responsible for some of the most critical data architectures in major companies.

Pioneering Big Data at VideoAmp

At VideoAmp, Jigar has played a crucial role in transforming the way data is processed and analysed. As a Principal Data Engineer, he has built PySpark data pipelines that process linear viewership data, transforming it for analytics and loading it into Snowflake’s data lake. His ability to translate complex business needs into robust data architectures has enabled VideoAmp to stay ahead of the curve in a highly competitive industry. His leadership in mentoring teams and guiding projects has ensured that the company continues to innovate while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance.

Leadership and Mentorship: Guiding the Next Generation

Beyond his technical prowess, Jigar has also been a mentor and leader, guiding teams through complex projects and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement. His experience in managing cross-functional teams has not only driven successful project outcomes but also contributed to the professional growth of many of his colleagues. Jigar’s approach to leadership emphasizes collaboration, knowledge sharing, and a commitment to excellence, making him a respected figure in the industry.

Continuous Learning and Adaptation: Staying Ahead of the Curve

Jigar’s journey is one of continuous learning and adaptation. His transition from working with traditional databases like Oracle and DB2 to embracing the power of big data technologies like Hadoop, Spark, and Snowflake is a reflection of his commitment to staying at the cutting edge of his field. Today, he is not just a Principal Data Engineer; he is a visionary leader who understands the transformative potential of data in driving business success.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Innovation in Data Engineering

Jigar Shah’s career is a testament to the impact that a dedicated and skilled data engineer can have on an organization. His work at VideoAmp and other companies has not only driven technological innovation but also set new standards for what is possible in data engineering. As he continues to lead and inspire, Jigar’s contributions to the field will undoubtedly shape the future of data engineering for years to come.

About the Author:

Jigar Shah is a seasoned Principal Data Engineer with over 15 years of experience in enterprise application development and big data engineering. Known for his expertise in building scalable, high-performance data pipelines, Jigar has been a key player in driving innovation and business success at some of the world's leading companies. His passion for data and commitment to excellence have earned him a reputation as a visionary leader in the field of data engineering.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Arabia sets eyes on this hidden treasure of Pakistan, offers to buy 15% stake, reason is...

Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Arabia sets eyes on this hidden treasure of Pakistan, offers to buy 15% stake, reason is...

Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart set to premiere on OTT just 21 days after release; know when, where to watch

Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart set to premiere on OTT just 21 days after release; know when, where to watch

'My father has mental issues...': Yuvraj Singh's video goes viral amid Yograj Singh's 'won't forgive MS Dhoni' remarks

'My father has mental issues...': Yuvraj Singh's video goes viral amid Yograj Singh's 'won't forgive MS Dhoni' remarks

Meet woman who started business at 21, heiress to Rs 7014 crore company, belongs to renowned family of.., net worth is…

Meet woman who started business at 21, heiress to Rs 7014 crore company, belongs to renowned family of.., net worth is…

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement