Hardik Pandya’s mysterious yellow smartphone leaves fans confused, we finally know which phone it is

Hardik Pandya with mysterious yellow phone.

Hardik Pandya, the Indian T20 cricket team captain, is one of the most popular cricketers in the world right now. The current IPL winning captain has fans all over the globe and everything he does instantly goes viral on the internet due to the long list of fans. The ace cricketer has more than 24 million followers on Instagram and the list of his fans is increasing with his back to back performances in series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Currently preparing for ICC World Cup 2023, Hardik Pandya was recently spotted using a mysterious yellow coloured smartphone in his hand. The image of Hardik Pandya with the phone left his fans and tech enthusiasts confused. Soon after the image went viral, Hardik’s fans started to guess the model of the smartphone that he is holding in the image. While a few started to focus on the camera module, the others were noticing the rear panel. To know which smartphone Hardik Pandya is holding, you can read further.

If you're a smartphone geek, it's quite easy to identify that the smartphone belongs to the Poco brand. The brand’s all recent smartphones have large rectangular camera modules at the rear which resemble the one on Hardik Pandya’s phone. As per the reports, the phone seen in Hardik Pandya’s hand is the Poco X5 Pro that has not been launched in India yet. Hardik Panya may be the brand ambassador for this phone and it is not difficult for him to get his hands on some unreleased products. Few fans also suspect that this may be a marketing stunt. The Poco X5 Pro is already available in China and it is expected to make its India debut soon.

As of now, the company has not revealed any official information about the smartphone but if the rumours are true, we will be able to get our hands on the mysterious device in the coming months.