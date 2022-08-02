Har Ghar Tiranga: How set Indian flag as your temporary profile picture on Facebook like PM Modi

Har Ghar Tiranga by PM Modi

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year on August 15 and to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to use ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture of social media accounts between 2nd to 15th August. The plan to use the flag of India as the profile picture on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media apps is a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign that is being organised between August 13 and 15. Under the campaign, PM Modi wants people to hoist the Indian national flag at their home to mark 75th Independence Day. The Prime Minister wants to start the profile picture campaign on August 2nd as it is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who had designed the flag. "When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a glorious and historic moment," PM Modi said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme this Sunday.

If you wish to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign while celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India, we can help you to get ‘tiranga’ as a profile picture temporarily till August 15. Facebook introduced the feature called ‘temporary profile picture’ a few years ago. As the name suggests the feature allows you to change your profile picture for a certain period of time. After the set time limit, the display picture reverts back to what it was. The Facebook feature seems to be the right choice for users who wish to use a tiranga profile picture for Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. To know how to set a temporary profile picture on Facebook, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Search and download the flag of India image that you wish to use as your profile picture on Facebook.

Step 2: Open Facebook app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 3: Head to your profile.

Step 4: Tap Select profile picture.

Step 5: Select the Indian flag image that you wish to use.

Step 6: Under the image, tap on the Make Temporary option.

Step 7: From the menu, tap on Custom.

Step 8: Enter the date and time when you wish to revert to your old display picture and tap Set.

Step 9: Tap Save.