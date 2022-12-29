Happy New Year 2023: How to add New Year countdown in your Instagram Story

Happy New Year 2023 is right around the corner and you can create an Instagram countdown by following these steps.

Happy New Year 2023 wishes quotes are in circulation already as we are about to enter the new year in a couple of days. The festivities for the New Year 2023 have already kicked off and people across the world are marking the end of 2022 in a cheerful way. With Covid scare in India and around the world after the spread of the new BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron in China, Japan and US, the people are trying to ring in the 2023 in a secure and socially distant manner. In the last couple of years, Covid-19 has forced social media giants to roll out new features that allow users to mark special days despite being physically away from their loved ones. One such Instagram feature that allows you to show your excitement for a special occasion like birthday, anniversary or new year is Instagram Story Countdown.

Instagram rolled out a countdown feature for Stories a few years ago. As the name suggests, the feature allows you to begin a countdown for a particular date and time on your Instagram Story. The interactive feature allows your Instagram followers to set a reminder for the event or to share the countdown in their Story. Setting an Instagram Story countdown for the New Year 2023 will remind your followers about you when they mark the beginning of the new chapter, something that Happy New Year 2023 wishes quotes won’t do.

Setting Happy New Year 2023 Instagram countdown is quite easy and if you don’t know how to create a New Year reminder for Instagram Story, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out:

Open Instagram app on your Android or iOS phone. Go to the Stories section and click the image or video that you wish to share. You can also pick a media from your phone’s gallery. Tap on the sticker icon at the top of the page. Scroll down and tap on the Countdown sticker. Enter the Countdown name, it can be Happy New Year 2023 or New Year 2023. Set the end date. Turn off the All Day toggle to select the time. Place the Countdown sticker on your Story and share it.

You can use the same steps above to create an Instagram Story Countdown for any other special occasion.

