TECHNOLOGY
Their extensive product range includes downlighters, profile lights, and step lights for residential interiors, as well as decorative and office lighting for commercial spaces.
Halomax, established in 2001 and based in New Delhi, has been a trusted name in India's lighting industry for over 22 years. Known for offering high-quality, international design fixtures made in India, the company focuses on delivering lighting solutions that meet the highest standards. Halomax collaborates closely with architects and interior designers across the NCR, providing tailored lighting solutions through continuous innovation and superior Color Rendering Index (CRI) values.
Their extensive product range includes downlighters, profile lights, and step lights for residential interiors, as well as decorative and office lighting for commercial spaces. For outdoor settings, Halomax offers facade and landscape lighting, including spike lights, bollards, and uplighters.
Halomax offers comparable or superior lighting solutions at competitive prices. They are also the official dealer of Flua Lighting from Italy in the NCR region. With a team of 90 professionals, Halomax is committed to becoming the preferred lighting partner for architects and interior designers. Their site coordinators ensure seamless project execution, delivering bespoke lighting solutions.
In 2023, Halomax expanded with two new brands: Infiniti, specializing in customized decorative lighting, and Luemin, offering premium lighting solutions. The company aims to extend its footprint to at least five new cities by 2025.
Halomax has been a trusted name in the lighting industry for over 22 years. What has been the key to sustaining this growth and maintaining your leadership position in such a competitive market?
Halomax’s sustained growth and leadership in the lighting industry for over 22 years can be attributed to several key factors. Innovation has been at the heart of its success, with the company continually embracing cutting-edge technology and design trends, including the launch of brands like Infinityz Designs. A strong commitment to quality, using premium materials and durable designs, has ensured long-lasting customer satisfaction.
Halomax also stands out by offering customized lighting solutions tailored to diverse projects, whether residential or commercial. Strategic collaborations with innovative brands like Flua and close partnerships with top architects and designers have fuelled its competitive edge.
A client-centric approach, with a focus on personalized service and customer needs, has built strong, lasting relationships. Furthermore, Halomax invests in training and education, equipping professionals with the knowledge to implement its products effectively. These pillars of innovation, quality, and service have helped Halomax maintain its leadership position in the market.
With your mission to expand into five new cities by 2025, what strategic steps are you taking to ensure a smooth expansion while maintaining the brand’s high-quality standards?
To ensure a smooth expansion into five new cities by 2025 while maintaining high standards, Halomax is focusing on strengthening supply chains and local infrastructure. Strategic partnerships with local architects and designers will help adapt to regional needs. The company is also investing in talent acquisition and training to ensure consistency in expertise across all locations. Tailoring product offerings for each market and maintaining a strong customer-centric approach will uphold Halomax’s reputation for quality during the expansion.
Halomax recently expanded into two new brands, Infiniti and Luemin. Can you tell us more about these brands and how they complement Halomax’s existing offerings?
Infinityz, launched as Infinityz Designs, focuses on premium decorative lighting. Using materials such as metal, glass, and crystal, Infinityz specializes in creating customizable, high-end lighting solutions for residential and commercial spaces. This brand enhances the artistic and luxurious side of Halomax’s portfolio, offering tailor-made designs to suit any interior.
Luemin brings a modern, functional approach to outdoor lighting. It specializes in pathway and garden fixtures that provide subtle, elegant lighting for outdoor spaces. Luemin’s products blend style with practicality, emphasizing a luxurious yet understated aesthetic, making it ideal for enhancing landscapes and architectural exteriors.
Both brands expand Halomax’s ability to offer complete lighting solutions, from decorative interiors to outdoor environments, while maintaining the high quality and innovation the company is known for.
What innovations in lighting technology or design is Halomax focusing on for the next 2-3 years to stay ahead of industry trends?
In the next 2-3 years, Halomax is focusing on innovations like smart lighting integrated with home automation, allowing customizable control and energy efficiency. The company is prioritizing sustainable solutions by using energy-efficient LEDs and eco-friendly materials. Halomax is also developing adaptive lighting systems that adjust brightness and color temperature automatically. Additionally, it will explore advanced materials like OLEDs and innovative designs that blend seamlessly with architecture, ensuring functionality while maintaining aesthetic appeal and staying ahead of industry trends.
What are some of the most exciting projects Halomax has recently completed or is currently working on? How do these projects reflect your design expertise and innovation?
Halomax has recently completed several exciting projects that showcase its design expertise and innovation:
Premium Residential Farmhouse: Halomax handled the complete architectural, facade, and decorative lighting for a luxurious farmhouse, creating a stunning, cohesive lighting environment that elevated the space’s elegance. This project highlights the company’s ability to blend functional and aesthetic lighting.
Essentia Office & Experience Center: Halomax collaborated with Essentia, using luxury lighting solutions, including adjustable moving lights, to enhance the evolving interior. This reflects their expertise in creating flexible, dynamic lighting systems that adapt to changing design needs.
Vivaana Heritage Exploration: Halomax’s involvement in this project emphasizes its cultural sensitivity, using lighting to highlight the intricate art and historical architecture of Shekhawati havelis, merging innovation with tradition.
Halomax has built a strong reputation for providing customized lighting solutions for both residential and commercial spaces. Could you share a specific case study that showcases your approach to unique lighting challenges?
One standout case study that highlights Halomax’s approach to customized lighting solutions is its work at Essentia’s Office & Experience Center. This project posed a unique challenge: designing a lighting system that complemented a luxury interior while being adaptable to frequent changes in the furniture layout.
Challenge: The space required both decorative and functional lighting that could adjust as the layout evolved, without compromising aesthetics or functionality.
Solution: Halomax employed adjustable moving lights to ensure that the lighting could be easily adapted with minimal effort. The fixtures were designed to seamlessly blend into the architecture, offering a clean, unobtrusive look. Decorative lights were strategically placed to highlight key interior elements, enhancing the overall ambiance. Additionally, luxury lighting fixtures from Infinityz Designs were incorporated to match the high-end interior.
Outcome: The result was a dynamic lighting setup that not only provided flexibility but also elevated the elegance of the space, demonstrating Halomax’s ability to solve complex design challenges with tailored, innovative solutions.
Your products boast high Color Rendering Index (CRI) values. How important is CRI in the projects you take on, and how do you ensure that your solutions meet these standards?
High Color Rendering Index (CRI) values are essential in Halomax's projects, significantly impacting color accuracy in spaces like luxury residences, commercial interiors, and art galleries. To ensure that its solutions meet these high standards, Halomax prioritizes several key aspects.
First, it selects lighting fixtures with CRI values of 90 or above for vibrant color reproduction. Each project undergoes careful evaluation to determine the ideal CRI based on the space's purpose, enhancing textures and design elements. Rigorous quality control ensures consistency and performance. This commitment to high CRI helps Halomax deliver lighting that enhances aesthetics and creates immersive experiences.
How does Halomax ensure a seamless collaboration between your design team and architects or interior designers? Can you give an example of a successful partnership that demonstrates this?
Halomax ensures seamless collaboration between its design team and architects or interior designers through clear communication, regular meetings, and a shared vision for each project. The design team actively engages with stakeholders from the initial concept phase to the final installation, fostering an environment of collaboration and creativity.
Example of a Successful Partnership:
One notable partnership was with Simplified Design during a recent lighting demo training session. The Halomax design team worked closely with the architects and interior designers, providing tailored training on product features and installation techniques. This collaboration allowed the design team to gather valuable insights into the specific needs and aesthetic preferences of the designers.
As a result, Halomax was able to create customized lighting solutions that aligned perfectly with the architectural vision, enhancing the overall design. The successful outcome showcased not only the effectiveness of the collaborative approach but also the ability to deliver innovative lighting that complements the architectural elements seamlessly.
What role does sustainability play in your product development and design process, particularly in your facade and landscape lighting solutions?
Sustainability is a cornerstone of Halomax's product development, particularly in facade and landscape lighting solutions. The company prioritizes energy-efficient LED technology, significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Halomax uses eco-friendly materials and designs products for longevity, minimizing waste and the need for replacements. Additionally, it collaborates with manufacturers that practice sustainability throughout the supply chain. By integrating innovative designs that enhance natural light usage, Halomax aims to create beautiful outdoor spaces while promoting environmental responsibility, ensuring that its lighting solutions are both aesthetically pleasing and eco-conscious.
Halomax marks 22 Years of leadership in the lighting industry with a focus on innovation and sustainability
'BJP orchestrated this...': Arvind Kejriwal attacked during 'Pad yatra' in Delhi, alleges AAP
First time in 23 years! India register embarrassing record in Pune Test vs New Zealand
Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit 'dynamic face-off' in iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa song leaves fans 'impressed'
US Presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump vows to ban 'transgender ideology' on his first day, says 'god created...'
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 1: Sri Lanka A beat Pakistan A by 7 wickets to secure final berth
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi Court rejects Hindu side's plea to conduct additional ASI survey at mosque complex
David Warner's lifetime captaincy ban lifted six years after ball-tampering scandal, set to lead....
IAS Tina Dabi bows her head before BJP leader '5 times in 7 seconds', viral video sparks debate, watch here
Ratan Tata gave Shantanu Naidu personal loan for studying MBA in Cornell University of Rs...
Meet man, who leads R 150000 crore business, but drives Rs 6 lakh car, doesn't own phone, he is...
‘I have certain quirks’: Abhishek Bachchan says in viral clip amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Anant Ambani's MIL and Radhika Merchant's mother buys luxury flat for Rs 20.76 crore in...
BIG relief for Rhea Chakraborty! SC dismisses CBI's plea against actor, her family in Sushant Singh Rajput case, says...
Mohammed Shami's fitness update: When can we expect the Indian fast bowler to make his return to competitive cricket?
Aishwarya Rai didn't name herself but gave title of 'most beautiful women' to Abhishek Bachchan's...
Meet richest star kid of Bollywood with net worth over Rs 3000 crore, not Aryan Khan, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan
Delhi police arrests seven Bishnoi gang shooters, huge quantity of arms recovered
PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz strengthen India-Germany ties, announce visa reforms by...
Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, but didn't become IAS officer due to...
How can India qualify for WTC Final if they face defeat in 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Watch: Orry steals the show in cow costume as B-Town celebs begin Halloween festivities
Amid death threats to Salman, Anmol Bishnoi added to most-wanted list, Rs 10 lakh bounty on Lawrence Bishnoi's brother
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Mitchell Santner's 7-fer restricts IND to 156 on Day 2, NZ lead by 301 runs at stumps
Bengaluru: Death toll rises to 9, after under-construction building collapses, CM announces ex-gratia to deceased's kin
Who do IAS officers Tina Dabi, Anudeep Durishetty, Srushti Deshmukh, Pari Bishnoi, others report to?
BRICS unveils symbolic banknote to challenge dollar dominance
'If I don't say...': Here's what Mukesh Ambani was 'instructed' to tell NVIDIA CEO by Nita Ambani
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio 'Diwali Dhamaka', announces free vouchers worth Rs 3,350 with these recharge plans
Meet Pune's richest man who owns Rs 750 crore home, has net worth of over Rs 204300 crore, he is...
IRCTC tour package to Andaman starts from Rs 57,230 for 6 days; check all details here
Google Doodle on KK: Self-taught singer sang at hotels before winning the National Award for…
'Gone are days of Dravid, Sachin': India's batting misconception exposed by Simon Doull after Pune Test failure
IND vs NZ: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes history in Pune, becomes youngest Indian cricketer to...
Arjun Kapoor skips wishing Malaika Arora on her birthday, drops cryptic post amid breakup rumours: 'Never forget...'
World's richest man's net worth jumps to Rs 22724431845000 due to...
Dhanteras 2024: When is Dhantrayodashi? Know date, shubh muhurat, significance
Meet woman, who lived in orphanage, married at age of 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5, now is CEO of...
MAMI 2024: Here's why The Room Next Door, A Fly on The Wall stood out at film festival
Ratan Tata will: Pet dog Tito, butler & cook included in his Rs 10000-crore will, know what all they'll get
Delhi-NCR latest update: Good news for Noida commuters! Shortest expressway to link Jewar Airport with...
AI reimagines Lionel Messi celebrating Diwali, seen selling firecrackers, fan calls him 'Lokendra Messi'
Youngest Indian student represents India on most iconic international tech platform
Do Patti Twitter review: Kriti Sanon-Kajol starrer thriller 'predictable', Shaheer Sheikh gets thumbs up
Sai Pallavi gets trolled for saying 'Indian Army is like terrorist group for Pakistani people' in viral video
Ajay Devgn's Singham Again's Diwali BO clash intensifies with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as T-Series demands...
PAK vs ENG test: Saud Shakeel near century as Pakistan still trails by 80 runs
The Sabarmati Report teaser: 'Fearless journalists' Vikrant, Raashii set to unravel Godhara train tragedy's 'mystery'
Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves slightly ahead of Diwali, check dos and don’ts to avoid falling ill
Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Vande Bharat trains for people travelling home; check route, fare, timings
Abhishek Bachchan flaunts pot belly in first look from I Want To Talk, fans link post to divorce rumours with Aishwarya
This restaurant owner refuses to serve food vlogger, says 'Main tum logo se…', watch viral video
PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet, exchange views on defence, trade, clean energy
Meet Indian who is first female CFO of HSBC in 160 years, not from IIT, IIM, she is from...
Do Patti movie review: Kriti Sanon delivers her career-best performance, Kajol shines despite limited screentime
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Team India's flop show continues, all out for 156, NZ lead by 103 runs
Need for a nuanced approach and realistic expectations from BRICS+
Vikram Kapadia makes shocking claims about Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions paying less to actors: 'They never...'
Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress, one of India’s richest, Rs 12 lakh was found in her bathroom, her career ended after one..
Shikhar Dhawan joins viral Laddu Muthya trend, netizens say, 'gabbar baba ki jai ho', watch viral video
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets 63% salary hike after Rs 437200738 pay cut, his pay package is Rs...
Ranbir Kapoor doesn't even gossip, says Alia Bhatt in viral video; Sonakshi, Nargis think otherwise
Alia Bhatt slams rumours of getting Botox, 'being partially paralyzed': 'This is absolutely ridiculous'
India, China pull back troops; begin disengagement in Demchok, Depaang in eastern Ladakh
Abhishek Bachchan breaks his silence on divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai in viral video: 'Sadly, we are...'
Meet Prashanth Rajendran: The product leader who's making big data safer for millions
Gulmarg terror attack: Security forces launch combing operation along LoC
Who is Tejal Hasnabis? New star of Indian women's cricket team, know how much she scored in her debut match
The impact of studying abroad on career prospects for Indian students
US Presidential Elections 2024: Barack Obama criticises Donald Trump's 'word salad', compares him to 'grandpa'
'You have two moms...': Esha Deol's classmate once taunted her about Dharmendra's second marriage, Hema Malini then..
IND vs NZ test: Virat Kohli disappoints again, fans compare his batting with Maggi, say, 'not even 2 mins...'
This IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 joined IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, the left it due to...
This techie once acquired Mukesh Ambani's Jio domain, demanded Rs 21 lakh, what happens next will leave you shocked
Delhi water shortage: No water supply for 12 hours TODAY, check affected areas and advisory
Bigg Boss 18: Netizens slam Avinash Mishra, say Rajat Dalal's 'girls not safe with him' remark was 'right' after he...
Meet man who was once a waiter, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his company is world's...
Maharashtra election: Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar's NCP to contest from...
Not Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh, this is the richest person in Padukone-Singh family, is worth Rs 10000000000
Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's big move worth over Rs 240000000 amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Centre asks Meta, X to share data again after over 80 flights get fresh bomb threats
Indian woman on Reddit worries if her name would cause issues in Germany, it is...
IMD update: Severe cyclone Dana begins landfall on Odisha coast, expected to continue till...
Delhi Air Pollution Update: Air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 283
Meet Priyanka Chopra’s ‘daughter’, who earned Rs 2900 crore in just 2 years at box office; then left Bollywood for…
Google Doodle celebrates singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath who was known for his soulful, romantic songs
Ratan Tata's final project: A four-storey centre, made at cost of Rs 165 crore, it is....
Watch: Sunny Deol holds Dimple Kapadia's hand on London streets in viral video, netizens compare him to Dharmendra
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Pune weather forecast: Will rain interrupt cricket action on Day 2 at MCA stadium?
Meet IAS officer, whose mother used to sell bangles, suffered through polio, yet aced UPSC exam with AIR...
Viral video: Two women dance to Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Aaj Ki Raat' burns internet, watch
Meet woman, one of world's youngest CEOs, designed her first website at 6, now runs...
Manu Bhaker opts for master's degree after Olympic medal win, says, 'Life is an...'
Apple iPhone maker buys equipment worth Rs 2670000000 for India factory, gears up to start...
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares emotional note after One Direction singer's death: 'My heart is shattered'
DNA TV Show: Congress not to contest UP by-polls, lends 'unconditionally' support to SP
Venom The Last Dance movie review: Tom Hardy's final Marvel outing is a king-size disappointment
Pushpa, Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master gets bail in sexual assault case
Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the next Chief Justice of India?
KL Rahul rejects retention offer from Lucknow Super Giants, set to enter IPL 2025 auction: Report