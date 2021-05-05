HackersEra: The global impact of cybersecurity among divergent industries!

Given the quick speed of digitisation, cybersecurity should be the leading priority for all industries. The cyber threats faced by the digital age should not be neglected, irrespective of the industry. The repercussions are much too severe, ranging from reputational damage to fines and, in the worst-case scenario, the loss of the entire company.

India's digital transformation and the growing need for cyber-security!

We recently learned about many data breaches of famous companies. You may have noticed that most of the services we use have developed apps, and to use them, you must first register by submitting personal information such as KYC and banking-related information. This, however, is just one side of the story, and cyber-security plays a critical role in protecting data as well as other aspects of software and, as a result, companies.

In today's world, where the world is becoming smaller as a result of the vast access provided by the internet, we have become increasingly vulnerable to data theft, misuse, and other malicious practices that can be fatal for many businesses. Like any coin, digitalisation has left some of the world's most important industries highly vulnerable to hackers and cyber-attacks.

HackersEra’s contribution towards cyber-security among diverse industries!

We reached out to HackersEra, a Pune-based company founded by Vikash Choudhary that now has a global presence in Southeast Asia and the United States, for their thoughts on the hot topic of cybersecurity. “Being one of the innovators in the industry, we had foreseen the increasing need for cyber-security in India. In our view, a few industries that are prone to vulnerabilities are hospitality, healthcare, NBFCs and the E-Commerce industry”, says founder Vikash Choudhary.

“While the growth of e-commerce is good for the economy, it is also a source of concern because a solid cyber-security infrastructure is missing, except for a few giants who invest in it. Many start-ups and small businesses that sell via social media networks or simple websites store all this sensitive data insecurely, exposing major security flaws. This is a gold mine for unethical hackers because they can get their hands on almost any type of data, from the simplest to the most important, such as your credentials or financial details. Any enterprise or trade is vulnerable to hacking, and failing to implement adequate cyber-security measures just makes their job easier. Multiple reports of people losing money to fraud transactions and their credit card details being misused are just the tip of the iceberg. The real picture is very scary”, adds Vikash.

So, what does a business do to protect their information and that of their customers, one would wonder? “Even though we were among the first in the region, it's encouraging to see the Indian market and businesses warming to the concept of cyber-security. There is still a significant lack of understanding, as companies do not consider cybersecurity to be a critical business practice; however, this situation must change. This also might be since businesses think that it’s an extremely costly practice. While it might require some investment, it being extremely costly might not be the whole truth. This is where HackersEra comes into play” quips Vikash. “We have a talented team of professionals with a customer-centric mindset. We feel that every business is exclusive, and so are their desires. This approach helps us create solutions that are tailored for your business, keeping your requirements in mind. Our extensive list of contented customers is the witness to our work. We try every day to get only the finest in business to you”, adds Vikash

