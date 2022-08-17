Search icon
Hackers taking control of your Mac? Zoom's new update will make your laptop more secure

Zoom has just released an update to its app for the Mac to close a critical security hole that could have given hackers full access to your system.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

A critical security hole that allowed someone with bad intentions to gain root access to Mac users' computers has had to be patched, according to an ArsTechnica investigation into the popular cloud video conferencing service. Hackers would then be able to take over their systems as a result. It appears that the source of this vulnerability was the Zoom auto-update program, which had root access to the system. There was only a signature verification method available for this software and it was easy to fool it by giving your package a familiar file name.

In other words, a hacker may be able to force a downgrade of your program or otherwise launch attacks. Objective-See Foundation (OSF) developer and researcher Patrick Wardle was the first to identify the security issue.

Even though Zoom quickly resolved this, Wardle discovered another flaw in the programme that had also recently been patched. Notably, Zoom has had security-related difficulties with its platform for Mac systems before. Also in 2019, the corporation had to act fast to address a camera hijack vulnerability, which increased criticism of the programme, particularly in 2020 when the app had a meteoric growth in popularity.

