Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Rs 37 lakh gone in 30 minutes! Check whether your phone is also showing these signs?

Here is how to know if your phone was secretly hacked.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Rs 37 lakh gone in 30 minutes! Check whether your phone is also showing these signs?
Signs of smartphone being hacked | Photo: Pixabay

A 42-year-old Mehsana man fell victim to cyber fraud and was robbed of Rs 37 lakhs in just 30 minutes on December 31, 2022. Reports suggest that resident of Gujarat, Dushwant Patel,  received a message that Rs 10 lakhs were withdrawn from his account at 3:19 pm and at 3:20 pm, he received a second of another Rs 10 lakhs being debited from his account.  Another Rs 17 lakhs were withdrawn from his account at 3:49 pm. Shockingly, Dushwant had not shared his account credentials or any OTP with anyone during that period.

After receiving the second withdrawal message, Patel decided to reach out to the bank. When the bank executive tried the block his account, it showed that his credentials were invalid. The bank executive somehow managed to block his account and lodged a complaint at the Mehsana police station. It was found that Patel's phone was hacked. Hence, all his confidential data was compromised. 

Hackers are able to get into our devices without dropping a single hint. But if we observe minutely, our phones show certain warning signs of possible hacking.

Read: Flipkart ordered to pay over Rs 42,000 to customer who ordered Rs 12,499 phone

Here is a list of signs to look out for:

Frequently hanged 

If the performance of your phone drops suddenly and it starts to hang more often, that could be a sign that your phone is hacked. 

Fast draining of phone's battery 

As the hackers operate the data in your phone, the battery of the phone dies faster than usual. So, if your phone's battery is dying faster than usual that could be a sign of hacking.  

Exhaustion of internet data

The spyware in your phone uses your internet data to transfer any data from your mobile to their devices, resulting in your internet data exhausting quickly. 

Excessive heating of your phone 

If someone has hacked your phone, it is possible that you will experience a sudden heating in your handset. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin sets internet on fire with her bold looks in bikini
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you spot the number hidden in THIS pic?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.