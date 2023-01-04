Rs 37 lakh gone in 30 minutes! Check whether your phone is also showing these signs?

Signs of smartphone being hacked | Photo: Pixabay

A 42-year-old Mehsana man fell victim to cyber fraud and was robbed of Rs 37 lakhs in just 30 minutes on December 31, 2022. Reports suggest that resident of Gujarat, Dushwant Patel, received a message that Rs 10 lakhs were withdrawn from his account at 3:19 pm and at 3:20 pm, he received a second of another Rs 10 lakhs being debited from his account. Another Rs 17 lakhs were withdrawn from his account at 3:49 pm. Shockingly, Dushwant had not shared his account credentials or any OTP with anyone during that period.

After receiving the second withdrawal message, Patel decided to reach out to the bank. When the bank executive tried the block his account, it showed that his credentials were invalid. The bank executive somehow managed to block his account and lodged a complaint at the Mehsana police station. It was found that Patel's phone was hacked. Hence, all his confidential data was compromised.

Hackers are able to get into our devices without dropping a single hint. But if we observe minutely, our phones show certain warning signs of possible hacking.

Here is a list of signs to look out for:

Frequently hanged

If the performance of your phone drops suddenly and it starts to hang more often, that could be a sign that your phone is hacked.

Fast draining of phone's battery

As the hackers operate the data in your phone, the battery of the phone dies faster than usual. So, if your phone's battery is dying faster than usual that could be a sign of hacking.

Exhaustion of internet data

The spyware in your phone uses your internet data to transfer any data from your mobile to their devices, resulting in your internet data exhausting quickly.

Excessive heating of your phone

If someone has hacked your phone, it is possible that you will experience a sudden heating in your handset.