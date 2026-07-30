FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Manav Thakkar-Taneesha Kotecha begin mixed doubles campaign with win

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Manav Thakkar-Taneesha Kotecha begin mixed

Will Pakistan Break Again? Balochistan’s Time Bomb Waiting To Explode | DNA Exclusive Podcast

Will Pakistan Break Again? Balochistan’s Time Bomb Waiting To Explode | DNA Exclusive Podcast

Sonam Wangchuk seeks no FIRs for students, praises Vande Bharat journey to Ladakh; Watch

Sonam Wangchuk seeks no FIRs for students

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Govt summons top Meta official after PM Modi’s FB post removed briefly

Speaking to ANI, Krishnan said the government has asked Meta to send its senior-most representatives to explain the circumstances surrounding the issues flagged by authorities and provide clarity at both policy and technical levels.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

Govt summons top Meta official after PM Modi’s FB post removed briefly
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Meta has agreed to appear before the government to explain policy and technical issues concerning the company, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Krishnan said the government has asked Meta to send its senior-most representatives to explain the circumstances surrounding the issues flagged by authorities and provide clarity at both policy and technical levels.

"Meta, we have asked them to come in at the highest level and explain what is happening and why the kind of issues that we see...," he said stressing the government wants to understand the issues from both policy and technical perspectives and assess how the company can adapt its practices to address India's concerns.

Krishnan said the government is currently examining the matter and has sought views from several messaging platforms as part of its assessment. He also said Meta has written to the government expressing regret over the incident and shared its understanding of the reasons behind it.

When asked what is the timeline for meta representative have been given, he said, "I think within the next week, ten days. We are examining that. We have got the views of a number of the platforms, messaging platforms," he said.

On WhatsApp username issue, he said, "We are examining. We have got we have got the views of a number of the platforms, messaging platforms.

"According to Krishnan, Meta has also informed the government that it established new protocols on July 28 concerning accounts of prominent persons to prevent a recurrence of such incidents."

Meta has written to government expressing regret over the incident and that it had happened. They have also given us the reasons, their understanding of the reason why it happened and they have also indicated that as of 28th of July, they have established new protocols relating to accounts of prominent persons to avoid such a situation from recurring.

"This follows a recent glitch on the platform, after Meta said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video on action against examination paper leaks had been removed due to a technical error. The video was briefly unavailable before being restored."

The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

The Meta-owned social media platform briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before restoring it. Originally released on July 23, the video marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first direct address to Gen Z amid the 36-day-long student agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Five-time CSK title-winning coach Stephen Fleming tipped for England Test job after Brendon McCullum exit
Five-time CSK title-winning coach Stephen Fleming tipped for England Test job
Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026: Will tougher jail terms stop NEET-style leaks or is it just patchwork fix?
Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026: Will tougher jail terms stop NEET-style leaks?
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Manav Thakkar-Taneesha Kotecha begin mixed doubles campaign with win
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Manav Thakkar-Taneesha Kotecha begin mixed
Sonam Wangchuk seeks no FIRs for students, praises Vande Bharat journey to Ladakh; Watch
Sonam Wangchuk seeks no FIRs for students
Govt summons top Meta official after PM Modi’s FB post removed briefly
Govt summons top Meta official after PM Modi’s FB post removed briefly
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement