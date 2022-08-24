One charger for all devices? Govt plans to implement 'One Nation, One Charger' DETAILS Inside

Representational Image

You may no longer need to detangle your different chargers for your laptop, smartphone, and tablet. Or have to remember to bring them with you. The government is establishing expert committees to explore the use of universal chargers for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices. Following that, a complete report is expected to be submitted in two months.

The government is planning to implement the ‘Common Charger Policy’ which is also being termed as ‘One Nation One Charger’ strategy.

According to this policy, all of the devices we use in our everyday lives, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other wearable devices, will have a standard or universal charger.

Before implementing the ‘One Nation One Charger’ strategy, the government held a meeting with all the major stakeholders of the Indian mobile industry.

If it is successfully implemented, it will help to minimize e-Waste issues on a larger scale. Moreover, it will solve one major issue in our daily lives: the use and carrying of multiple chargers.

Expert groups set up to take the proposal forward must consider clubbing electronic devices based on power requirements. So, laptops could be a separate class from smartphones, harmonising charging speeds, and giving consumers the choice of buying devices with or without chargers, bringing down cost.

The benefits of common chargers are apparent, as are the transition costs. Impact analysis would aid in identifying and addressing difficulties that may arise as a result of consolidating charging options, allowing for an effective and efficient change without hindering technical progress.

A one-charger policy is also expected to gain widespread popular approval. Chargers and charging cords from the original equipment manufacturer might be costly. According to a LocalCircles poll, nine out of ten customers want the government to standardize charging cables for smartphones and tablets.

In June, European Union officials said they inked a provisional agreement Tuesday that will require a uniform charging cord in the 27-nation bloc as part of a wider effort to make products sold in the EU more sustainable and cut down on electronic waste.

