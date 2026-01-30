FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Technology

TECHNOLOGY

Govt blocks 'Wingo': App under fire for sending 100 SMS daily of task based earnings, fraud e-challans; warning issued for Android users

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has "geo-blocked" the command and control servers linked to the 'Wingo' app network to disrupt its operations, describing it as a "telecom mule as a service" platform that offers earnings based on SMS tasks.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 04:30 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Govt blocks 'Wingo': App under fire for sending 100 SMS daily of task based earnings, fraud e-challans; warning issued for Android users
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has "geo-blocked" the command and control servers linked to the 'Wingo' app network to disrupt its operations, describing it as a "telecom mule as a service" platform that offers earnings based on SMS tasks.

Additionally, four Telegram channels with around 1.53 lakh subscribers and over 53 related YouTube videos promoting the app were blocked as part of the MHA crackdown against the 'Wingo' app. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the MHA has also issued a public warning against the 'Wingo' app, pointing out that "Wingo App, which provides earning based on SMS Task is a 'Telecom Mule as a Service' App, and that citizens are advised to refrain from using the same."

Advising citizens to refrain from downloading or using the application, the I4C cautioned Android users to remain vigilant against such malicious apps.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Officials said the app was being used to send fraudulent SMS messages from users' Android phones without their knowledge, raising serious concerns over misuse of telecom resources and cyber fraud. Taking swift action, the MHA's cyber wing geo-blocked the Command and Control servers linked to the Wingo network.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens from cybercrime and urged the public to report suspicious applications or activities through official cybercrime reporting platforms. The I4C was established by the MHA to provide a comprehensive, coordinated framework for addressing cybercrime in the country. It serves as the central agency for addressing cybercrime and works closely with state and Union Territory law enforcement agencies.

I4C plays a key role in identifying emerging cyber threats, analysing cybercrime trends, and coordinating large-scale crackdowns on fraud networks operating through malicious apps, fake websites, mule accounts, and social media platforms.

It also works with telecom service providers, internet intermediaries, and global technology platforms to block illegal digital infrastructure, including phishing domains, fraudulent apps, and Command-and-Control servers used by cybercriminals.

The recent action against the Wingo app is part of I4C's continued efforts to dismantle organised cyber fraud ecosystems and prevent misuse of telecom and digital platforms for criminal activities.

(ANI Inputs)

