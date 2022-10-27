Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Government seeks clarification from WhatsApp over major outage

WhatsApp services were resolved with a couple of hours but Meta has not yet clarified the reason of the outage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Government seeks clarification from WhatsApp over major outage
WhatsApp

WhatsApp faced a major outage in India and several other countries on October 25. WhatsApp users were not able to send or receive messages during the outage. Although Meta was able to resolve the issue within 2 hours, the reason behind the outage is still not known. The only statement that Meta issued was during the crisis when it said that "We`re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we`re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible." Now as per a report by ANI, the Ministry of Information Technology has sought a detailed report from social media giant WhatsApp on the recent outage.

"We have lakhs of WhatsApp users across the country and we asked for a detailed report from the company about the outage." Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed this to ANI. The report reveals that Meta has been given a week’s time to submit the report to the government.

Also read: Apple iPhone and iPad users under ‘high’ risk, government issues warning

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe. Millions of users rely on Meta owned messaging platform for day-to-day communications. On October 25, more than 27,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Although the outage may come as a surprise to many, it is worth noting that this is not the first time that WhatsApp is facing a massive outage all over the globe. To recall, last October Facebook and its subsidiaries, including Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Mapillary, and Oculus, faced a global outage and were unavailable for around six hours.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.