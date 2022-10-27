Government seeks clarification from WhatsApp over major outage

WhatsApp

WhatsApp faced a major outage in India and several other countries on October 25. WhatsApp users were not able to send or receive messages during the outage. Although Meta was able to resolve the issue within 2 hours, the reason behind the outage is still not known. The only statement that Meta issued was during the crisis when it said that "We`re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we`re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible." Now as per a report by ANI, the Ministry of Information Technology has sought a detailed report from social media giant WhatsApp on the recent outage.

"We have lakhs of WhatsApp users across the country and we asked for a detailed report from the company about the outage." Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed this to ANI. The report reveals that Meta has been given a week’s time to submit the report to the government.



WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe. Millions of users rely on Meta owned messaging platform for day-to-day communications. On October 25, more than 27,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Although the outage may come as a surprise to many, it is worth noting that this is not the first time that WhatsApp is facing a massive outage all over the globe. To recall, last October Facebook and its subsidiaries, including Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Mapillary, and Oculus, faced a global outage and were unavailable for around six hours.