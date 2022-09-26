Government plans to embed NavIC in smartphones, India's homegrown alternative to GPS navigation system

Photo: Reuters

According to reports, the Indian government is considering requiring all cellphones manufactured in India to have compatibility for the NavIC navigation system, which was created in-country.

Some mobile players and chipset makers present at the conference in the first week of September indicated incorporating NavIC support would entail extra expenditures since the current chipsets are tuned to handle US navigation system GPS and Russian navigation system GLONASS.

"ISRO has plans to launch a satellite in 2024-25 which will support the L1 band that supports GPS and GLONASS. Mobile phone chipsets at present support the L1 band. NavIC is available in the L5 band. The meeting was consultative in nature. No timeline has been fixed yet. The issue will be further discussed with the industry," an official aware of the development told PTI.

NavIC - What is it?

The Indian Space Research Organisation created a completely separate navigation satellite system called NavIC, which stands for "Navigation using Indian Constellation".

The initial 2006 budget for NavIC was $174 million. When it was supposed to be done in 2011, it wasn't until 2018 that it started functioning as intended.

With its eight satellites, NavIC is able to provide coverage throughout all of India and out to a distance of 1,500 kilometres (930 miles).

Use of NavIC is restricted at now. It is being used to monitor and relay information about natural catastrophes, track public transportation vehicles in India, and send out emergency warnings to fisherman working in remote areas with no access to terrestrial networks. India is now pushing for its use in smartphones.

How does NavIC compare to other systems?

The primary distinction is the scope of coverage these systems can provide. While GPS's satellites make two orbits around the Earth every day to serve customers all over the world, NavIC is only available in India and its immediate neighbours at the moment.

Galileo from the European Union, GLONASS from Russia, and Beidou from China are the other three global navigation systems alongside GPS. The Japan-run QZSS is an alternative regional navigation system for the Asia-Oceania area.

