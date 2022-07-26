Government issues warning for Apple Watch users, here’s what you can do

Apple Watch

Apple recently rolled out the watchOS 8.7 update for Apple Watch users. The watchOS 8.7 is the sixth major update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September 2021. Following the release of the update, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has warned of ‘high risk’ vulnerabilities in the older version of the Apple Watch operating system that may allow hackers to bypass the company's security restrictions. As per the advisory by the government agency, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple Watch with OS prior to watchOS 8.7. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on the targeted device.

To avoid any swindling, the government suggests that you should install necessary security patches on your Apple Watch by installing the latest WatchOS 8.7. To update your Apple Watch, you just have to go to the Settings > General > Software Update on your smartwatch. As per release notes shared by the company, there are no new prominent features in watchOS 8.7. Instead, the software focuses on under-the-hood ‘improvements,’ along with bug fixes and important security updates.

Apple is currently gearing up to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 later this year. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will launch three new smartwatches this year - Apple Series 8, upgraded Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch ‘Pro’ geared towards extreme sports. According to his latest newsletter, Gurman believes that the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will be the first redesigned smartwatch from Apple in years. The report also reveals that the device will get a new titanium casing and it will miss out on the long-rumoured squared-off look.