Got a photo with PM Modi? Trace it through AI on NaMo app's new feature

NaMo App's team is developing this initiative's features. Sources indicated the AI-process can monitor photographs up to 30 days old, but it will soon track older photos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

PM Modi

If you have a photo with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have lost track of it, there is a method to retrieve it. The NaMo app now has a tracing feature called "Photo Booth," and users can also download the photo for offline viewing and tracing.

It's as easy as scanning your face and clicking the search button to bring up a gallery of matches. "We are using Artificial Intelligence for this and through this technology, photos come up during the search process," an official said to ANI.

Leaders and MPs are not the only ones who can access it. "During any event of PM Modi, several people come to welcome him. AI feature will use technology and get them their photographs too," a source said.

The initiative's features are currently being developed by the NaMo App team. While the AI-process can now only trace photographs up to 30 days old, this is expected to change in the near future.

"For MPs and leaders it's easy to trace their photographs but for others who have no way to get access to their photographs, this is phenomenal," an MP told ANI.

According to our sources, PM Modi has a real love for technology, and the NaMo App is one of the first platforms to employ it so extensively. Prime Minister Modi urged BJP lawmakers to embrace technology during a meeting this morning. "One needn't be a technical expert but must learn to evolve and adapt by constantly learning," PM Modi is learnt to have told the MPs.

(With inputs from ANI)

