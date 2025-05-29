Google has rolled out significant updates to its Gmail app for mobile users across Android and iOS platforms. YouTube has launched a new AI-powered tool that generates free background music for videos, allowing creators to avoid copyright claims.

Google has rolled out significant updates to its Gmail app for mobile users across Android and iOS platforms.According to The Verge, the updates aim to improve user experience with design enhancements and new access to AI features.Android tablet and foldable owners will benefit from a more flexible Gmail app interface. In landscape view, users can now drag the divider to adjust the list and conversation panes to their preferred size. Additionally, users can switch to a single-pane view by dragging the divider to one side.

Gmail on iOS has received a Material Design 3 update, bringing it in line with the Android and redesigned web versions. The update features pill-shaped buttons at the bottom and a rounded search bar at the top. Google Calendar on iOS now allows users to create and modify birthday events, similar to the existing functionality on Android. Gemini's image generator is coming to the Gmail app sidebar for Workspace users on both Android and iOS. This feature enables users to generate images within the Gmail app and save, copy, or insert them directly into email drafts.

YouTube has launched a new AI-powered tool that generates free background music for videos, allowing creators to avoid copyright claims. The feature, demonstrated on the Creator Insider channel, enables users to input prompts like "uplifting and motivational music for a workout montage" and generates multiple tracks for review and download, as per The Verge. The Music Assistant tool is part of YouTube's Creator Music beta section.

Creators can access the tool and enter prompts to generate music that fits their video's tone and style. The tool is being rolled out gradually to users with access to Creator Music, as per The Verge. YouTube's Music Assistant is one of several AI music-generating tools available. Other companies, such as Stability AI and Meta, have developed similar tools that can create background audio and synthesize sounds using prompts.YouTube has explored AI music generation in other ways, including a music remixer that lets users "restyle" popular songs for Shorts and Dream Track, which allows users to hum songs and turn them into music tracks in the style of participating artists.

