Google working again after facing global outage, issue still unknown

Google outage (Image : Reuters)

Google Search is now working again. Several Google services including Search and Trends faced a major outage all over the globe on Tuesday morning. Scores of users flooded social media websites to find answers to this rare scenario. Most of us are trained to use Google Search and when the search engine was down, users started panicking as thousands of businesses across the globe rely on the tech giant. As of now, Google has not revealed the reason behind the major outage but according to the error message that was popping up, it can be assumed that it may be a server issue. “"502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know," the message prompt read when users tried to use Google Search. According to outage detecting platform Downdetector, over 40,000 Google Search outage issues were reported Tuesday morning.

A few users also saw a message that read “"We are sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later." Google Search facing a global outage is quite a rare scenario and goes against the tech giant’s reputation. A few weeks ago, Microsoft also faced a similar issue when its popular communication platform known as MS Teams faced a global outage.

““We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718.” Microsoft wrote in a Twitter post to address the concerns of users, however, Google has not yet revealed any information about the issue.