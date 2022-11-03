Google will now track your online orders for you via new Gmail feature

Gmail online tracking

Google has announced that in the coming weeks, Gmail will show a simple, helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your inbox. For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will prominently display your current delivery status in your inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of individual emails. Package tracking will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status — like “Label created,” “Arriving tomorrow” or “Delivered today.”

You can opt in to receive package tracking updates right from your inbox or in Gmail settings. Gmail will then automatically look up order statuses using your tracking numbers and surface them in your inbox. You can opt out at any time through your Gmail settings.

In the coming months, Gmail will proactively show a delay label and bring the email to the top of your inbox so you don’t miss a beat (or a package).

“There’s a lot to keep track of during the holidays. But with these new features, and even more to come in Gmail, we hope to cross at least one of those to-do’s off your list — so you can spend less time waiting by the door and more time celebrating with your loved ones.” Google said in a blogpost.

Tech giant Google will also roll out new parental controls, as well as new kid-friendly voices and Kids Dictionary in its `Google Assistant` device soon. According to 9to5Google, the new parental controls update will let parents choose which music and video services children can use, and which kinds they can watch/hear.

In the "coming weeks”, the controls will be accessible via the Google Assistant, Google Home, and Family Link apps for Android and iOS. They will be accessible in the Assistant settings for your child's account.