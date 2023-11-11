Headlines

Technology

Technology

Google will delete your Gmail accounts if you haven't...: Here's how to save it

Millions of inactive Gmail accounts are scheduled to be deleted by Google in December 2023, therefore users are advised to safeguard their accounts.

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Google recently sent out a notice to all Gmail users, giving them a deadline to meet or risk having their accounts cancelled the next month. The massive internet company has officially announced that it would start deleting accounts in December 2023, with a focus on those that haven't been used in at least two years. If you are not a frequent user of Gmail, your account might be disabled in the near future. 

There's no need to worry for individuals who frequently use Gmail, Docs, Calendar, and Photos, as the change won't have an impact on active accounts. On the other hand, if your Google Account has been idle for a long time, this is the moment to act.

"If a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, we may delete the account and its contents." 

Security concerns are the driving force behind the decision since dormant accounts are easy pickings for scammers. Google notes that accounts that are forgotten or left unattended frequently have old or repurposed passwords, do not have two-factor authentication, and are subject to insufficient security checks.

The deletion procedure is a preventative step to shield consumers from any security breaches; it is not capricious. Google wants users to be safe online by promoting the usage of active accounts and following security best practices. 

